Jalgaon: Mercury Touches 46°C As Extreme Heat Empties Streets Across City |

Jalgaon: Jalgaon city continued to reel under extreme heat on Tuesday as temperatures touched 46 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. The intense heatwave and dry, scorching winds created a curfew-like situation across the city, with roads and markets remaining largely deserted during the afternoon hours.

According to temperature readings recorded at Jain Hills, the mercury remained at 46°C on both Monday and Tuesday. Citizens are facing severe discomfort not only due to the intense heat but also because of rising humidity levels, which have made outdoor conditions even more unbearable.

The district administration has advised residents to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary. Even during evening hours, hot winds continued to trouble people, making it difficult to move outdoors before late at night.

Residents said the city only begins to cool down around midnight, while temperatures start rising sharply again from around 10 am every morning. Due to the extreme daytime heat, many citizens are now stepping out for shopping and other activities late at night when the weather becomes slightly more bearable. Hotels, juice centres and cold beverage shops are witnessing heavy crowds till late night hours.

Locals also blamed rapid urbanisation, widespread construction of cement-concrete roads and large-scale tree cutting for worsening heat conditions in the city this year.

In a tragic incident linked to the heatwave, a 22-year-old youth identified as Chetan Krishna Patil from Borkheda in Chopda taluka reportedly died due to heatstroke on Monday afternoon. According to information, he began feeling unwell because of the intense heat and was rushed to a private doctor, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors reportedly confirmed heatstroke as the cause of death.

Bhusawal city also recorded temperatures of 46°C on Tuesday. Across Jalgaon district, the severe heat has started affecting agriculture as well, with farmers reporting damage to banana crops due to the continuous rise in temperatures.

Authorities have once again appealed to citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours and take precautions against heat-related illnesses as the heatwave conditions continue across the district.