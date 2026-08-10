Jalgaon: Memorials To Honour 29 Martyred Soldiers To Be Built In Their Native Villages | File Image

Jalgaon: “We can never fully repay the debt we owe to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. However, honouring the memory of their sacrifice, standing firmly by their families, and keeping their valour alive for future generations—this is the true tribute to the martyrs.” "The sacrifice of martyrs is an invaluable treasure of the nation's pride," stated Gulabrao Patil, Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister, in an emotional address.

He was speaking at a ceremony held on Sunday—marking August Kranti Din—at the District Planning Committee Hall within the Collector's office premises. The event included the groundbreaking ceremony for memorials dedicated to 29 martyred soldiers from the district, a tribute ceremony, and a heartfelt felicitation of the martyrs' mothers, fathers, and wives.

An initiative has been undertaken to erect memorials in the native villages of the district's martyred soldiers to keep their memories alive forever; the groundbreaking ceremony for these 29 memorials took place during the event. The families of the martyrs were honoured by the Guardian Minister and other dignitaries with cotton tricolour garlands and shawls.

The most poignant feature of the ceremony was the collection of soil from each of the 29 villages where the memorials are to be built; this soil was placed in separate urns and subsequently mingled together. As the soil from these diverse villages was united in one place, it evoked a sense that the valor, sacrifice, and patriotism of all 29 villages were being bound together by a single, unifying spirit. This innovative initiative—aimed at permanently preserving the memories of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country within their own villages—has been implemented in this specific manner for the first time in the state in Jalgaon district. Since these memorials will not merely be physical structures but centres inspiring future generations toward service to the nation, valour, and patriotism, this 'Jalgaon Pattern' is set to become a model for the entire state.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil remarked, "These memorials being erected in the martyrs' villages will not be mere structures of stone and earth." Every stone in that memorial will tell future generations that a hero was born in this soil—one who valued the nation above his own life. The true objective of this initiative is for village students to learn the history of their hero, for the youth to draw inspiration for national service, and for the flame of patriotism to burn bright across generations. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil stated that plans for the regular maintenance and repair of these memorials, once erected, would be implemented through the Gram Panchayats. A martyred soldier belongs not just to a single family or village, but to the entire nation. The entire society must bow in gratitude before the sacrifice of the parents who gave their son for the country, the wife who accepted her life partner's sacrifice, and the family that dedicated their loved one to the motherland.

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare remarked that we lead safe lives precisely because of the sacrifices made by soldiers at the nation's borders. He stated that these memorials would serve as enduring sources of inspiration, conveying the history of the martyrs to the new generation and instilling in them a spirit of national service and patriotism.

In his introductory remarks, District Collector Rohan Ghuge mentioned that martyr memorials are being constructed at 29 locations across Jalgaon district. Marking the occasion of 'August Kranti Din' (August Revolution Day), a groundbreaking and gratitude ceremony was organised, featuring soil collected from these 29 villages. He explained that the initiative aims to ensure the sacrifice of martyred soldiers remains etched in the memories of future generations, inspiring them towards national defence, service, and patriotism. To mark Kranti Din, a special documentary was produced, chronicling the inspiring tales of valour, sacrifice, and national service of 32 martyred soldiers from Jalgaon district. As the documentary was screened during the event, the auditorium was filled with deep emotion as memories of the martyred soldiers were evoked. The valour of these 32 bravehearts, who sacrificed their all for the country, was brought to life once again on screen;

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, MLAs Suresh Bhole and Kishore Patil, Shambhu Patil (Head of the Parivartan organisation), District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivre, and Colonel Malhotra were present at the event in large numbers.