Nashik: Tourist Bus Carrying College Students Chased, Attacked And Vandalised On Trimbakeshwar-Ghoti Route | AI

Nashik: An incident has come to light where a vehicle carrying college students who had visited the Harihar Fort area for tourism and were returning to Ghoti was intercepted in the Bori-chi-Wadi area, and the driver and witnesses were assaulted. It is alleged that following a dispute over a motorcycle being cut off in traffic, a group of individuals chased the vehicle, intercepted it at Wavi Harsh, and vandalised it using sticks and stones.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on August 8 in the Bori-chi-Wadi and Wavi Harsh areas along the Trimbakeshwar-Ghoti route. The complainant, Nagaraj Jagdish Girigaund, was driving the vehicle (bearing registration number KA-01-AD-0056) and transporting college students from the Harihar Fort area towards Ghoti.

The complaint states that the accused picked a quarrel over the vehicle allegedly cutting off a motorcycle at Bori-chi-Wadi. Subsequently, the individuals gathered a mob, chased the vehicle on motorcycles, and intercepted it at Wavi Harsh.

It is alleged that the complainant and witnesses were assaulted with sticks and by hand during the confrontation. Following this, stones were pelted at the vehicle, damaging the front windshield and the right-side mirror. The police complaint further notes that the vehicle's roof and bumper were vandalised by being struck with sticks and stones.

In addition to the physical assault, the complainant has alleged that the attackers used abusive language and issued death threats. This incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of students visiting the area for tourism. A case (Crime No. 271/2026) has been registered at the Ghoti Police Station in connection with this incident, invoking various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have taken four of the accused, Ajay Chandar Jadhav, Akash Dilip Jadhav, Akshay Devram Jadhav, and Devidas Madhukar Jadhav, into custody.

A search for the remaining accused is underway, and the Ghoti police are conducting further investigations into the incident. According to police records, a case had previously been registered against the first accused at the Ghoti Police Station as well.