Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Launch Major Agitation Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Says MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) will soon launch a major agitation in Nashik over the rampant potholes on city roads, which have been causing injuries to commuters on a daily basis, party MP Sanjay Raut said.



Raut was speaking after a delegation comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader and several corporators of the Nashik Municipal Corporation met him on Sunday. He said road repair and pothole-filling work in the city has still not been carried out properly. “Shiv Sena will soon launch a major agitation in Nashik on this issue. The protest will be so massive that the potholes across Maharashtra will be filled through it,” Raut said.



Taking a dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Girish Mahajan, Raut said Nashik continues to be Fadnavis’ “adopted city”, yet its roads remain in a poor condition. “Fadnavis travels to Nashik by plane or helicopter, but how are ordinary people supposed to travel? Are they expected to fall into potholes and get injured?” he asked. Raut claimed that six people had died due to pothole-related incidents and alleged that the seriousness of the issue had not been understood by either Fadnavis or Mahajan.



With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching and various infrastructure and contract works underway in the city, Raut questioned the preparedness of the civic administration. “Thousands of saints and seers will be coming to Nashik for the Simhastha. Will you make them travel through potholes? Will they have to fall into potholes? Will you put their Hindutva into the potholes?” he asked.



Raut warned that Shiv Sena (UBT) would launch a strong agitation and hold the Nashik Municipal Corporation administration accountable over the deteriorating condition of the city’s roads.