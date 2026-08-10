Nashik: 64 Tremors Recorded In A Month; Experts Advise Monitoring, Not Panic | Sourced

Nashik: A series of earthquakes has been causing concern among residents across Nashik city and the district. As many as 64 mild tremors, ranging from 1.6 to 4.3 on the Richter scale, have been recorded since July, while three tremors were reported in the last 24 hours. Experts say the ongoing seismic activity is part of a natural process through which underground pressure is being released.



Experts have indicated that the seismic activity may continue for another month before the situation gradually settles. According to them, the present sequence of mild tremors is occurring naturally as accumulated pressure beneath the Earth's surface is released through repeated low-intensity earthquakes. This process may, in fact, reduce the possibility of a stronger tremor. The series of mild earthquakes is expected to continue for nearly two months, although close monitoring of seismic activity will be necessary over the next month.



A 30-km-long fault zone has reportedly developed beneath the tribal belt of Nashik district, extending roughly from east to west. The movement along this fault zone is believed to be responsible for the recurring tremors in the region. Experts describe the release of underground stress through these mild earthquakes as a natural geological process.



The Surgana, Peth, Dindori and Kalwan talukas have experienced repeated tremors in recent days. The earthquake epicentres have been detected at a relatively shallow depth of around 5 km, which is one reason the tremors are being felt more strongly on the surface.



The recent magnitude 4.3 earthquake had triggered considerable concern among Nashik residents. However, experts believe that the subsequent occurrence of smaller tremors could indicate continued release of underground stress. They have advised residents not to panic but stressed the importance of monitoring the region's seismic activity closely over the coming weeks.