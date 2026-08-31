Jalgaon: Mahayuti Leaders Skip Eknath Khadse’s 75th Birthday Event, Political Buzz Grips | File Pic

Jalgaon: Although the Khadse family had invited leaders from all political parties for the ‘Eknath Khadse Gratitude and Felicitation’ ceremony organised to mark the 75th birthday of former minister and senior district leader Eknath Khadse, leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance stayed away from the event held on Sunday.

Those present at the event found it difficult to accept that leaders from the party to which Khadse had dedicated four decades of his life chose not to attend the family-organised function. The Khadse family, however, refrained from commenting on the matter.

Given Khadse’s personal rapport with leaders across the political spectrum, the family had personally met and invited everyone. Khadse had also called many of them to extend invitations. However, leaders from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) did not attend.

Even those whom Khadse had mentored in politics and helped secure positions within the BJP stayed away. Although he had political differences with Girish Mahajan of Jamner, Khadse had invited him as well. Mahajan had clearly stated that he could not attend due to a prior engagement.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar made it a point to attend the event. In his speech, he paid tribute to Khadse by highlighting the contributions of Maharashtra leaders Gopinath Munde, Pramod Mahajan and Eknath Khadse in expanding the BJP from a party with a limited footprint to one with a grassroots presence. His remarks were seen as a subtle response to those who skipped the felicitation.

Speaking after the event, Union Minister of State Rakshatai Khadse became emotional while clarifying her stance. She said it is every parent’s wish to celebrate their 75th birthday, known as Amrut Mahotsav.

“Nathabhau gave me the love of a father. I have fulfilled all my responsibilities as a daughter-in-law of the Khadse household. My political journey began with the BJP. Recognising that Nathabhau Khadse maintains good relations with people across all political parties, our family extended invitations without political considerations. Nathabhau was born in Kothali, and this event was organised there so that everyone could receive the blessings of Goddess Muktai. We are happy for those who attended. Many who could not make it conveyed their best wishes to Khadse-saheb over the phone,” she said.

Rakshatai Khadse emphasised that the event was ultimately a non-partisan gathering.

Although BJP leaders skipped this particular event, BJP Minister Chandrakant-dada Patil had visited Muktainagar on Saturday to meet and felicitate Eknath Khadse. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar also felicitated Khadse on Saturday. Pankaja Munde did not attend but sent a message of good wishes, while many others conveyed their greetings over the phone instead of attending in person.

There was speculation at the venue that the absence of some leaders was due to political pressure.