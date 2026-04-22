Jalgaon: Mahavitaran Zone Achieves Record ₹2,037 Crore Recovery In FY 2025-26 | Representational Image

Jalgaon: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s Jalgaon zone has achieved a record recovery of ₹2,037.59 crore in the financial year 2025–26, surpassing its total demand of ₹2,028.59 crore and achieving 100% of its recovery target.

Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani stated that the Jalgaon circle faced outstanding dues of ₹2,028.59 crore from its Low Tension (LT) consumers during the financial year. By March 31, the circle successfully recovered ₹2,037.59 crore, slightly exceeding the target. He noted that this achievement reflects strong financial discipline and operational efficiency within the zone.

Mulani further highlighted significant progress in recoveries from High Tension (HT) consumers. Through consistent follow-ups with industrial and commercial users, accurate billing, and coordinated efforts, the circle recovered ₹129.58 crore against a demand of ₹109.03 crore in the HT category, registering an impressive recovery rate of 111.50%.

In the LT category excluding the agricultural sector, the Jalgaon zone also recorded notable performance. Special recovery drives and public awareness campaigns were undertaken to collect outstanding dues from domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. Against dues of ₹175.21 crore, the zone recovered ₹207.48 crore, achieving a recovery rate of 118.41%.

Electricity Consumers Receive ₹10 Crore in Rebates.

During the 2025–26 financial year, electricity consumers in the Jalgaon zone received rebates totalling nearly ₹10 crore by adopting digital payment methods and making timely bill payments. Mulani urged consumers to take full advantage of these incentives by paying their electricity bills online and enrolling in the ‘Go-Green’ initiative.

In total, consumers across the Jalgaon zone received ₹9,96,94,551 in rebates. This includes ₹6,05,01,429 for prompt payments, ₹1,50,50,192 for digital transactions, and ₹2,41,42,930 for opting for the ‘Go-Green’ initiative.

A detailed breakdown shows that consumers in the Jalgaon circle received rebates of ₹3,75,88,554 (prompt payment), ₹90,98,755 (digital payments), and ₹1,44,14,100 (Go-Green). In the Dhule circle, consumers received ₹1,69,50,658, ₹41,61,933, and ₹62,44,740 respectively, while in the Nandurbar circle, the rebates stood at ₹59,62,218, ₹17,89,505, and ₹34,84,090.

Mahavitaran has also strengthened its digital service ecosystem, enabling consumers to view and pay electricity bills, register complaints, apply for new connections, and request changes in sanctioned load or account holder details through its official website and mobile application. These services are designed to be secure, efficient, and transparent, resulting in considerable savings of time, effort, and cost for consumers.

On behalf of Mahavitaran, Chief Engineer Mulani appealed to consumers to regularly use these digital platforms for timely bill payments and to actively participate in the ‘Go-Green’ initiative.