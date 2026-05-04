Jalgaon: Mahavitaran Director Rajendra Pawar Urges Focus On Customer Service And Revenue Growth | Sourced

Jalgaon: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited Director Rajendra Pawar has urged employees to focus equally on improving customer service and increasing revenue collection, stating that past performance alone is not enough to sustain growth in the power sector.

Speaking at an Electricity Employees’ Awareness Gathering held in Chalisgaon, Pawar said efforts must be made to recover outstanding electricity bill arrears and bring them down to zero while ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality service to consumers.

The programme was organised by the Jalgaon Circle of the Bahujan Electrical Engineers, Officers and Employees Forum. Among those present were MLA Mangesh Chavan, Chief Engineer Ibrahim Mulani and Superintending Engineer Vinod Patil.

Highlighting achievements, Pawar said Mahavitaran has taken a leading role in the solar energy sector. Under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0, which includes large-scale decentralised solar projects with a capacity of 16,000 MW, daytime power supply is being provided to over 12.8 lakh farmers.

He added that under the Solar Agricultural Pump on Demand scheme, more than 9.17 lakh solar pumps have been installed across Maharashtra, accounting for nearly 64 percent of such installations in the country. The state also set a Guinness World Record by installing 45,911 solar pumps in a single month.

Under the PM-Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 2,052 MW have been installed for around 5.5 lakh households, helping many consumers reduce their electricity bills to zero.

Pawar also stressed the importance of safety, stating that all offices have been directed to begin work every Monday with an electrical safety pledge to move towards the goal of zero accidents.

He said structural changes within Mahavitaran, including the creation of new offices and posts based on customer load, have helped reduce the workload on engineers and staff.

Referring to upcoming reforms, Pawar said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the power sector is witnessing major changes. Plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) will strengthen the company financially, while separate entities for agricultural and non-agricultural power distribution are also being considered.

He assured employees that these reforms would not negatively impact their service conditions. Pawar also appreciated the positive response from staff in recovering pending dues and called on them to continue working with renewed energy in the coming financial year.

“The power sector is constantly evolving. We must work with unity and efficiency to set new benchmarks,” he said.

The event began with introductory remarks by Vijay Sonawane.