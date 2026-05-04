Jalgaon: Major Crackdown On Cattle Smuggling, Goods Worth ₹69.33 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a major operation against cattle smuggling, police in Jalgaon seized contraband and assets worth ₹69.33 lakh during a special अभियान conducted between April 26 and May 2. Officials said this is the biggest crackdown carried out in the district so far.

The drive was launched on the orders of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhiware after authorities observed a rise in illegal cattle transport through the district. Earlier, such cases were often stopped by local citizens, sometimes leading to tense situations.

During the week-long operation, police seized 24 vehicles worth ₹46.10 lakh that were being used for cattle smuggling. A total of 78 animals, including cows, oxen, calves and buffaloes, were rescued. Police also seized illegal meat worth ₹15.23 lakh and registered cases against those involved.

To further curb illegal activities, the police also turned their focus to the transport of banned substances like gutkha and ganja, as well as illegal country-made firearms.

Late on Sunday night and early Monday morning, police teams carried out surprise checks on private travel buses entering and leaving the district. Inspections were conducted at key locations such as Muktainagar, Bodwad Choufula, Bhusawal and Akashwani Chowk in Jalgaon.

During the checks, suspicious bags and luggage compartments of buses were thoroughly examined to prevent illegal transport of banned items and cash linked to hawala operations.

Police officials said such drives will continue in the coming days to keep illegal activities under control and maintain law and order in the district.