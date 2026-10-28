Jalgaon: Kirit Somaiya Demands Immediate Arrest Of Absconding Suspects In Kingaon Stone-Pelting Case |

Jalgaon: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded the immediate arrest of the remaining absconding suspects in the stone-pelting incident targeting a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) procession and police personnel at Kingaon in Yawal taluka on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Jalgaon, Somaiya urged the police to trace the suspects and take action against them in accordance with the law.

The RSS had organised a procession in Kingaon on Sunday to mark Vijayadashami after obtaining prior permission from the police. According to the account provided, members of a particular community blocked the route to prevent the procession from passing through.

Despite attempts by the police to persuade the group to clear the route, they allegedly refused to comply, prompting the police to use force. During the confrontation, stones were allegedly hurled at police personnel, leaving two officers injured.

The police subsequently registered a case against more than 100 individuals and arrested 16 suspects. All 16 were remanded to police custody until Oct 31.

Somaiya commended the police for their response and said the Kingaon incident should be treated seriously. He urged the authorities to ensure that the remaining suspects were brought to justice in accordance with the law.

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Somaiya Alleges Restrictions on Processions

Somaiya claimed that certain individuals had created an atmosphere of fear in the lane where the incident occurred.

He alleged that even decades after independence, obstacles continued to be placed in the way of funeral processions along the route. He also claimed that processions honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were prevented from passing through the area.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Somaiya emphasised that citizens should be able to conduct religious and social events in a safe environment.

He further alleged that the Congress party's long rule after independence had fostered a "mentality of slavery" in society. Somaiya said society was gradually moving away from that mindset.

He claimed that the shift began after the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014 and became more evident after 2019.

Visits Incident Site, Injured Police Personnel

Somaiya visited Kingaon to inspect the site of the incident. He also visited a hospital in Jalgaon to meet the injured police officers and inquire about their condition.

Member of the Legislative Assembly Amol Jawale, BJP District President Chandrakant Baviskar, Radheshyam Chaudhari, Deepak Suryavanshi, Mayor Deepmalatai Kale, Ketki Patil and Media Head Manoj Bhandarkar were present at the press conference.