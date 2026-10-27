Jalgaon: KBCNMU To Cut Yuvarang 2026 Expenses, Use Savings To Support Drought-Hit Students

Jalgaon: In view of the severe drought situation in Maharashtra, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (KBCNMU) has decided to organise its inter-collegiate youth festival, Yuvarang 2026, with simplicity and austerity, avoiding unnecessary expenditure. The festival began on Tuesday.

The university typically spends around ₹55 lakh on the festival. This year, however, it plans to minimise expenditure and utilise the savings to provide fee concessions to students from drought-affected regions. The university has stated that this year's Yuvarang will go beyond being a cultural festival and become an initiative rooted in social commitment.

Organised by the university's Department of Student Development, the festival will be held from Oct 27 to 31, 2026. Centred on the theme 'From Social Equality to Social Harmony', the event will provide a platform for students from affiliated colleges to showcase their artistic skills, creativity and cultural talent.

The festival will also emphasise fostering a sense of social integration, sensitivity and collective responsibility among students. The university aims to maintain the event's high cultural standards, enthusiasm among participants and diverse artistic opportunities while avoiding unnecessary expenditure.

Savings to Support Drought-Affected Students

The primary objective behind this approach to Yuvarang is to ensure that students' education is not interrupted by financial hardships caused by the drought.

By generating savings through the festival, the university intends to prevent financial difficulties from hindering students' educational prospects and provide essential support to those in need, enabling them to continue their studies.

Prize Distribution, Concluding Ceremony on Oct 31

The prize distribution and concluding ceremony will be held on Oct 31 at 10 am at Stage No. 1. Students and colleges that have demonstrated outstanding performances in various competitions will be felicitated on the occasion.

To ensure the successful organisation of the festival, the organising committee is working under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor VL Maheshwari and Pro-Vice-Chancellor ST Ingle.

The team includes Reception Committee Chairman Rajendra Nannaware, Working President Amol Patil, Coordination Committee Chairman Nitin Zhalte, Registrar Vinod Patil and Department of Student Development Director Pravin Mahale.

While promoting art, culture and student talent, this year's Yuvarang festival also aims to prioritise the academic interests of students from drought-affected regions. The university has stated that the festival, centred on the theme 'From Social Equality to Social Harmony', will be rooted in a sense of social commitment.