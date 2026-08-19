Jalgaon: KBCNMU Has Evolved Into An Institution Creating Opportunities For Students, Says SPPU VC Prof. Suresh Gosavi |

Jalgaon: Over its 36-year journey, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (KBCNMU) has established itself not only as an institution imparting knowledge but also as one that creates diverse opportunities for students, said Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suresh Gosavi.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at KBCNMU on Tuesday to confer the university’s 2025 awards on individuals and institutions for outstanding contributions in academics, research, administration and college-level activities.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Gosavi said the university was carrying forward the rich intellectual heritage of the Khandesh region and the literary legacy of poet Bahinabai Chaudhari. He stressed that education should equip students with skills along with knowledge, in keeping with the objectives of the National Education Policy.

He also called for greater research focused on pressing challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, agriculture, healthcare and technology. “Universities must focus on preparing students to meet emerging challenges while ensuring that education remains connected to the needs of society,” he said.

In his presidential address, KBCNMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari said the university’s progress had been driven by dedication and collective efforts. Referring to an i-CARE survey, he said the university had ranked first in Maharashtra on the parameters of ‘publications per faculty’ and ‘citations per publication’.

Prof. Maheshwari emphasised the need to develop capable, employable and socially responsible students by integrating research, entrepreneurship and technology with human values. He said universities must prepare students to navigate emerging challenges, particularly those posed by artificial intelligence and climate change.

The ceremony also recognised achievements across several categories, including Best College, Best Principal, Best Teacher, Best Officer, Best Employee, Best Librarian and Best Director of Physical Education, along with the Model School/Institute award.

The award recipients were:

Best College – Professional Category: Pujya Sane Guruji Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s College of Pharmacy, Shahada.

Best College – Non-Professional Category: R. C. Patel Educational Trust’s R. C. Patel Arts, Commerce and Science College, Shirpur.

Best Principal: Principal Dr Mahendra Jayalsingh Raghuvanshi of Gajmal Tulshiram Patil Arts, Commerce and Science College, Nandurbar.

Model School/Institute (University): Institute of Chemical Technology, KBCNMU, Jalgaon.

Best Teacher: Dr Ramakant Bagul of Dadasaheb Dr Suresh G. Patil College, Chopda, and Dr Harun Patel of R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Shirpur.

Best Officer – University Class I: Dr Dinesh Patil, Director, Sports Department, KBCNMU.

Best Officer – University Class II: Jagdish Suralkar, Section Officer, KBCNMU.

Best Employee – University Class III: Jitendra Gohil, Personal Assistant, Finance Department, and Ramkisan Gaikwad, Assistant, School of Languages and Research Centre.

Best Librarian: Dr Vijay Kanchi of KCE Society’s M. J. College, Jalgaon.

Best Director of Physical Education: Dr Shrikrishna Belorkar of KCE Society’s M. J. College, Jalgaon.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle delivered the introductory remarks, while Registrar Dr Vinod Patil proposed the vote of thanks.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, Management Council members Principal Sanjay Surana, Principal Mahendrasingh Raghuvanshi and Principal Jagdish Patil, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Prof. Yogesh Patil and other dignitaries were present on the dais.

A large number of Senate and Academic Council members, principals, institutional heads, school directors, teachers, non-teaching staff and citizens attended the ceremony.