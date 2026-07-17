Jalgaon: Kalidasa Gave A New Direction To Indian Literature, Says Scholar Suhas Deshpande | Sourced

Jalgaon: Great Sanskrit poet Kalidasa gave a new direction to Indian literature, and his timeless works continue to inspire readers across the world with their extraordinary imagination and artistic brilliance, said Sanskrit scholar Suhas Deshpande during a special lecture organised at Mulji Jetha (Autonomous) College to mark Kalidasa Jayanti.

The lecture, titled "The Aesthetic Grace in Kalidasa's Literature," was jointly organised by the Department of Sanskrit at Mulji Jetha College and Sahitya Bharati, Jalgaon. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Pro-Principal Dr Ketan Narkhede.

Delivering the keynote address, Deshpande said Kalidasa's writings are among the greatest treasures of Indian literature. He noted that the poet's deep knowledge of the Vedas, ancient scriptures and various art forms, combined with his remarkable imagination, enabled him to create literary masterpieces that have remained relevant across generations.

He said Kalidasa's celebrated works, including the plays, epics Raghuvamsham and Kumarasambhavam, and lyrical poems such as Meghadutam and Ritusamharam, have been translated into several languages and widely studied around the world. According to him, Kalidasa's vivid descriptions of nature and unmatched poetic expression have earned him an everlasting place in world literature.

Deshpande further observed that Kalidasa's literature beautifully portrays nature through words and reflects a perfect blend of creativity, aesthetic beauty and philosophical depth. He described Kalidasa's writings as the very soul of Indian literature.

In his presidential address, Dr Ketan Narkhede said literature plays a vital role in shaping society and guiding future generations. He described Kalidasa as one of the greatest masters of Sanskrit poetry and drama whose literary contribution will remain immortal.

The programme was attended by Dr Subhash Mahale, President of Sahitya Bharati, Jalgaon, and Prof. Sharadchandra Chhapekar, District President of Sahitya Bharati, Jalgaon.

Dr Bhagyashree Bhalvatkar, Head of the Sanskrit Department, delivered the introductory address, while Dr Akhilesh Sharma compered the programme.

Among those present were Dr Vijay Lohar, Dr Vidya Patil, Dr Ujwala Nehte, Dr Usha Sharma, Dr Nasiket Suryavanshi, Prof. Poonam Jamdade, Prof. Kamlakar Ruge, and Dr Jyoti Lekule.