Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation To Supply 19,000 Tonnes Of Biochar Carbon Credits By 2027 | Sourced - Jain Irrigation

Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, a leading company in the agriculture and irrigation sector, has entered into a strategic agreement with Supercritical, an international carbon removal marketplace, to supply up to 19,000 tonnes of biochar carbon removal credits between 2026 and 2027.

The agreement marks a significant step in the company's environmental conservation efforts.

The carbon credits will be generated at Jain Irrigation's industrial biochar facility in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. At the plant, agricultural waste and residues from the food processing industry undergo a gasification process to produce biochar.

Biochar can store carbon for centuries when incorporated into the soil, helping reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

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Agricultural Waste Converted into Biochar

A key feature of the project is the reuse of by-products generated during the process.

The syngas produced is used in Jain Irrigation's manufacturing facilities as an alternative to fossil fuels, while the biochar is utilised in the company's agricultural operations and provided to local farmers to improve soil fertility.

According to the company, this approach has helped it avoid capital expenditure that would otherwise have been required for new projects. It has also created a model for converting waste into useful resources.

Supercritical Highlights Company's Supply Network

Steve Morin, supply manager at Supercritical, said, "While other companies have to build supply chains for biochar projects from scratch, Jain Irrigation benefits from a robust network spanning over 60 years and the support of more than 10 million farmers. Jain Irrigation operates the world's largest mango processing facility and a tissue-culture nursery that produces 150 million saplings annually; consequently, they face no challenges regarding raw material sourcing or distribution."

Demand for Biochar Credits Rises

According to a recent report by Supercritical, global demand for high-quality biochar credits has increased significantly.

By July 2026, 81% of the total quota available for the year had already been booked, a milestone reached three months earlier than in the previous year.

Rather than making one-off purchases, corporate entities are increasingly entering into multi-year agreements with organisations such as Jain Irrigation.

To strengthen the project's credibility, it is undergoing verification by Puro.earth, a carbon credit certification platform, while the process of obtaining an independent rating from BeZero Carbon is in its final stages.