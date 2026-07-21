Jalgaon: Interstate Police Operation in MP Seizes Illegal Weapons, Ammunition And 32 Vehicles; 12 Suspects Detained | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a major interstate crackdown, Jalgaon Police, along with teams from Nashik and Dhule, carried out a large-scale combing and search operation in Par Umarti village of Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, early on Monday. The operation led to the seizure of illegal weapons, ammunition, raw materials used to manufacture country-made pistols, and 32 suspicious vehicles. Twelve suspects were also detained for questioning.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare. More than 400 police personnel and 20 official vehicles, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate, participated in the raid, which began at around 4 am and continued for nearly four hours.

According to police, the operation aimed to trace wanted and absconding accused linked to serious criminal cases registered at Chopda Police Station, Chopda Rural Police Station, and Pawarwadi Police Station in Malegaon, Nashik district. Authorities also sought to dismantle the illegal arms manufacturing and smuggling network allegedly operating from Par Umarti.

Police said Par Umarti has long been identified as a hub for the manufacture of illegal firearms, with criminals from Maharashtra allegedly taking shelter in the village after committing offences.

During the operation, police searched 45 suspected premises and questioned 20 individuals. Twelve suspects were detained for further investigation. Officers also seized moulds and other raw materials used in the manufacture of country-made pistols.

In a separate search conducted under the jurisdiction of Chopda Rural Police Station, police recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from two individuals.

The team also impounded 32 suspicious motorcycles, many of which either lacked registration details or carried Maharashtra registration numbers. In addition, the houses of 27 absconding and suspected accused persons were geo-tagged using modern technology to assist future investigations.

Police said the operation forms part of an ongoing effort to track down wanted criminals and curb the illegal arms trade operating across the Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh border. Investigations are continuing.