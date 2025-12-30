Jalgaon: ‘Innovation Will Shape Youth’s Future,’ Says VC Bokare At Avishkar-2025 Research Event | Sourced

Jalgaon: “The future of youth lies in research-based competitions, and innovation will certainly shape and strengthen their thinking,” said Prof. Prashant Bokare, Vice-Chancellor of Gondwana University, expressing hope for the next generation.

He was speaking on December 30 at the inauguration of the university-level Avishkar-2025 research competition held at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari, while the chief guests included Prof. Vilas Sapkal (Vice-Chancellor, MGM University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, Dean Prof. Anil Dongre, Senate members Dr Vishal Parate, Vaishali Varade, Dr S. R. Patil, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil, Avishkar Secretary Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, and coordinator Naveen Dandi.

Prof. Bokare emphasised that solving the country’s current challenges will require high-quality research from young scholars. He said that the responsibility of building a developed India rests on the shoulders of its youth and noted that students today are thinking beyond even artificial intelligence (AI). He appealed to the audience to support India’s progress by using Indian-made products and urged students to adopt original concepts instead of a “copy-paste mindset” if they wish to achieve significant success.

MGM University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vilas Sapkal remarked that global opportunities in research are expanding rapidly, but research must remain rooted in local needs. He stressed that research should deliver maximum output with minimum input and that researchers must be clear about their objectives and outcomes. He added that studying interdisciplinary subjects is crucial for producing stronger research results.

In his presidential address, Prof. V.L. Maheshwari advised students that research demands patience, perseverance, and passion. He said that there can be no progress without research and that a research-orientated mindset, innovative thinking, and curiosity are essential. Competitions like Avishkar, he said, give students a platform to represent not just their university, but potentially the state and the country.

Introductory remarks were delivered by Dr Naveen Dandi, with additional remarks by co-ordinator Dr Amardeep Patil. The programme was conducted by Dr Preeti Soni and Dr Vijay Ghorpade, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Jayendra Lekurwale.

This year’s university-level Avishkar-2025 competition registered 338 entries from 528 research students who qualified in the first phase from Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and constituent colleges. The entries included 304 posters and 34 working models.

Model displays featured innovations such as solar energy cycle systems, oxygen generator machines, EV charging systems, road traffic management systems, emergency notification systems, educational teaching models, herbal medicines, soaps made from goat milk, smart agro-guard devices, smart car parking solutions, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Poster topics ranged from banana-based noodles and conversion of medical waste into usable resources to digital detox for productivity, smart face-recognition bus fare systems, rural market economics, film industry impact on development, water management, and agricultural mechanisation, among others.