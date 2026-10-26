Jalgaon: Gulabrao Patil Unveils Ajit Pawar’s Statue, Says Late Leader Helped People Beyond Party Lines |

Jalgaon: Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was known for his forthrightness, decisiveness and visionary outlook. Although firm and resilient by nature, he was compassionate towards ordinary people and never hesitated to extend a helping hand, regardless of their political affiliations, said Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Jalgaon District Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil.

Patil said the passing of such a generous and people-centric leader was a significant loss for Maharashtra. He added that Pawar would always be remembered for his achievements and the place he had carved for himself in the hearts of the people.

Patil was speaking at the unveiling of a life-size statue of the late Ajit Pawar at the main branch of the District Central Cooperative Bank. Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil was also present at the ceremony.

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Recalling his memories of Pawar, Gulabrao Patil said the late leader's approach had always focused on ensuring justice for the common man. Discipline in his work, firmness in decision-making and genuine warmth in his interactions with people were the hallmarks of his leadership.

Although Pawar was no longer among them, his work and the memories associated with him would always remain, Patil said.

Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said Pawar had a profound understanding of the cooperative, agricultural, dairy and industrial sectors. By supporting struggling cooperative institutions, he had strengthened the cooperative movement, and his contributions to the sector remained an inspiration.

Babasaheb Patil expressed confidence that the statue would continue to inspire the bank's directors, staff and future generations to work for the welfare of ordinary people.

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare said Pawar had placed significant emphasis on fiscal discipline while handling the Finance and Planning departments. He consistently prioritised Maharashtra's development, setting aside political differences.

Savkare said Pawar instilled discipline among party workers while remaining ready to support them in their constructive endeavours. He added that the statue would serve as a lasting reminder of Pawar's contributions.

At the beginning of the programme, a video showcasing Pawar's work was screened. The dignitaries also unveiled a booklet detailing his contributions.

The ceremony was attended by Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, MLA Anil Patil, Prof Chandrakant Sonawane, Suresh Bhole, Mangesh Chavan, Mayor Deepmala Kale, former ministers Gulabrao Deokar and Satish Patil, former MP Ishwarbabuji Jain, Jain Group of Industries Chairman Ashok Jain, former Dhule MLA Sharad Patil, District Bank Chairman Sanjay Pawar, Vice-Chairman and MLA Amol Patil, and Executive Director Jitendra Deshmukh.

The bank's directors, serving and former public representatives from the district and other dignitaries were also present.

Earlier, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil unveiled an oil painting depicting the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the District Bank's main building.

Harshal Patil conducted the proceedings, while former minister Gulabrao Deokar proposed the vote of thanks.