Nashik: ₹65.91 Crore Parallel Road Project To Ease Gangapur Road Traffic Before Kumbh Mela 2027 | Representational Image

Nashik: A parallel road project is being taken up to ease traffic congestion on Gangapur Road, one of the busiest routes in Nashik. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Monday.

The initiative aims to provide an alternative route to Gangapur Road and strengthen traffic connectivity in western Nashik, particularly ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

According to estimates attributed to municipal authorities, the parallel road is expected to divert around 30% of the traffic on Gangapur Road to the alternative route.

Rapid residential development along Gangapur Road, Pipeline Road, Anandwali and other parts of western Nashik has increased pressure on the existing road network. Traffic volumes rise significantly during peak hours due to schools, colleges, hospitals, commercial establishments and tourist destinations in the area.

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The alternative route is expected to benefit commuters travelling from Gangapur and surrounding areas towards Mahatma Nagar, College Road and other parts of the city.

By distributing traffic across two routes, the project could reduce travel time and ease pressure on the main road. However, the actual impact will depend on road connectivity, entry and exit points and effective traffic management.

Target: Completion by March 2027

The administration aims to open the road to traffic before Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

According to reports published in September, administrative approval of ₹56.91 crore was granted for road development, along with ₹9 crore for the relocation of electrical lines, taking the total sanctioned amount to ₹65.91 crore.

Both works are targeted for completion by the end of March 2027.