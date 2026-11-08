Jalgaon: Gulabrao Patil Announces Three Drinking Water Releases, One Irrigation Release From Girna Project |

Jalgaon: In view of the drought conditions in the district, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan have directed Water Resources Department officials to ensure adequate drinking water reserves while protecting farmers' crops.

The ministers instructed officials to plan three non-irrigation water releases for drinking and industrial use and one irrigation water release for farmers from the Girna project.

A meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee was held at the District Collector's office under the chairmanship of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan to discuss water management for major, medium and minor irrigation projects in the district.

The meeting reviewed available water reserves in the Girna project and other local projects, drinking water requirements, industrial needs, irrigation planning and the condition of canal networks.

Drinking Water Must Remain Top Priority

Speaking at the meeting, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil emphasised the need for planning to ensure that citizens do not face water shortages during the drought while farmers receive adequate irrigation support.

He stressed that drinking water must remain the top priority, but farmers' interests should not be overlooked.

Patil directed the District Collector and the Water Resources Department to coordinate a plan for three non-irrigation water releases and one irrigation water release. He also instructed officials to use available water reserves carefully to prevent wastage.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said planning should take into account not only current water availability but also potential shortages during the coming summer.

He emphasised the need for equitable distribution of available water among drinking, agricultural and industrial requirements.

Mahajan directed officials to identify areas likely to face water shortages and take preventive measures. He also instructed all concerned departments to coordinate their efforts to ensure that citizens do not face drinking water shortages.

Inspect Canals, Repair Leakages: Patil

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil directed officials to strengthen the water distribution system so that more farmers could benefit from irrigation through the Girna Canal.

He instructed officials to inspect all distributaries and sub-canals and submit proposals for necessary repairs without delay.

Patil stressed that water leakage and wastage must be prevented to ensure that water reaches farmers at the tail end of the canal network.

He also directed that ongoing irrigation infrastructure works be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards.

The District Collector and concerned engineers were instructed to conduct regular inspections to ensure quality control.

Patil said responsibility must be fixed if unnecessary delays or defects were found in the works.

Minister Savkare also suggested measures to prevent water leakage from Kolhapur-type (KT) weirs after water is released from the dam into the riverbed.

Officials Review Water Management Plan

Santosh Bhosale, Superintending Engineer of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA), gave a detailed presentation on water planning.

MLAs Nandkishore Mahajan, Amol Patil and Kishor Patil, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Resident Deputy Collector Vaishali Chavan, CADA Superintending Engineer and Administrator Santosh Bhosale, Girna Irrigation Division Executive Engineer Vinod Patil, Irrigation Division Executive Engineer Aditi Kulkarni, Uttam Dabhade, Sub-Divisional Officer Subhash Chavan and SG Chaudhari attended the meeting.