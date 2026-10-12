Jalgaon: Gulabrao Patil Announces Special Drive To Upgrade Schools, Anganwadis |

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil has announced that substantial funds will be made available to strengthen infrastructure at Zilla Parishad schools and Anganwadis across Jalgaon district. The initiative will focus on permanent buildings, classrooms, sanitation facilities, drinking water and other essential amenities.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the District Planning Committee held at the District Collector's office on Monday, Oct 12, under the chairmanship of Patil, who is also the Water Supply and Sanitation Minister.

The meeting approved a comprehensive plan to modernise schools and Anganwadis across the district. Patil directed officials to prepare standardised designs for developing model schools and Anganwadis to ensure uniformity in construction and infrastructure development.

He also instructed MLAs and other public representatives to personally visit schools and Anganwadis in their constituencies, assess their requirements and identify works requiring immediate attention.

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Priority to Basic Facilities

Patil said Zilla Parishad schools and Anganwadis formed the foundation of the rural education system and stressed the need to provide children with safe buildings, sanitation facilities, drinking water and a quality educational environment.

He urged public representatives to inspect existing facilities, prioritise works according to local requirements and submit proposals for their implementation.

Patil said priority would be given to making funds available under the Jan Suvidha (Public Amenities) scheme.

During the meeting, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair presented details of the proposed works.

The plan focuses on repairs to school buildings and classrooms, new construction wherever necessary, sanitation facilities, drinking water arrangements and other basic amenities at Anganwadis.

Officials were directed to prepare standardised designs to maintain uniformity in work quality, ensure effective utilisation of funds and streamline implementation.

Ministers, MLAs Back Initiative

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan welcomed the initiative and urged coordinated efforts to modernise schools and Anganwadis.

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare emphasised the need to strengthen educational infrastructure in rural areas.

MLA Kishor Patil expressed hope that the initiative would develop into a 'Jalgaon Pattern' that could serve as a model for the state. MLA Mangesh Chavan also offered suggestions during the meeting.

Savkare, MP Smita Wagh, MLAs Kishorappa Patil and Suresh Bhole, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair, Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, the District Planning Officer and Executive Engineer Manoj Patil attended the meeting.

Mahajan and MLAs Mangesh Chavan, Amol Jawale, Chandrakant Sonawane and Nandkumar Mahajan participated through video conferencing.

The initiative aims to improve rural educational infrastructure through coordinated planning and the development of model schools and Anganwadis across Jalgaon district.