Jalgaon: Gudi Padwa Celebrated For First Time At Municipal Corporation, Mayor Performs Rituals | Sourced

Jalgaon: The city welcomed the Marathi New Year with great enthusiasm as Gudi Padwa was celebrated on a grand scale. In a historic first, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation organised Gudi Padwa celebrations within its premises, where Mayor Deepmala Kale performed the traditional Gudi Pujan.

A 21-foot Gudi was also erected at the Shri Ram Temple, the city’s guardian deity shrine. The Municipal Corporation premises were decorated with rangolis, creating a festive atmosphere. The Mayor also paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by offering garlands at their statues.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil, Leader of the House Nitin Laddha, and several corporators and officials. A large number of employees and citizens were also present.

The Municipal Corporation has planned three days of celebrations. As March 21 marks the Foundation Day, the city will witness combined celebrations. Decorative lighting has been installed across the Municipal Corporation building and major squares.

Mayor Deepmala Kale said the aim of the initiative is to preserve Marathi culture and honour great historical figures. She expressed happiness over celebrating the festival in the civic body for the first time.

Across Jalgaon, markets saw heavy crowds as people stepped out for festive shopping. More than 600 vehicles were booked on the occasion. Demand was also high for electronics like mobile phones, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

The food market saw a surge in demand for shrikhand, with over 15,000 kilograms reportedly sold. The real estate sector also witnessed activity, with many plots booked and over 250 families performing house-warming ceremonies.

Cultural programmes such as Padwa Pahat were held across the city in the morning. The Chaitra Palavi Swarotsav featured devotional songs, abhangs, and classical music performances by local artists.

Temples across the city were crowded with devotees throughout the day, adding to the festive spirit.