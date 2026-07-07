Jalgaon Gets Modern Aadhaar Customer Service Centre; Mumbai Visits No Longer Needed | Sourced

Jalgaon: Residents of Jalgaon will no longer have to travel to Mumbai to resolve Aadhaar-related issues, following the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Aadhaar Customer Service Centre in the city. The facility has been established by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office, Mumbai, at Mishri Heights, near D-Mart, Purushottam Nagar, Shirsoli Road.

The centre was inaugurated by Captain Lavkesh Thakur, Deputy Director General, UIDAI Regional Office, Mumbai, in the presence of Tehsildar Sheetal Rajput. Mandar Jevre, Deputy Director, UIDAI Regional Office, Mumbai, along with senior officials and representatives of the service provider agency BLS, also attended the event.

Until now, residents had to visit the UIDAI Regional Office in Mumbai to resolve complex or technical Aadhaar-related issues, resulting in additional travel time and expenses. The process was especially challenging for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, women and people living in rural areas.

The new customer service centre has been set up through an initiative of the State Government and the efforts of District Collector Rohan Ghuge. With the launch of the facility, several Aadhaar services that were previously available only in Mumbai can now be accessed locally, making the process more convenient for citizens.

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The fully air-conditioned centre is equipped with modern computer systems, secure networks and advanced data processing facilities. It will provide a comprehensive range of Aadhaar services, including new enrolments, demographic updates, corrections to names, addresses, dates of birth, mobile numbers and email addresses, as well as biometric updates.

Children between the ages of 5 and 17 years can avail themselves of free biometric updates at the centre. Citizens will also receive on-the-spot assistance for Aadhaar-related grievances.

A doorstep service will be available for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to ensure easier access to Aadhaar services. The centre will remain open seven days a week, with essential services continuing even on public holidays.

Services will be provided through a token system following document verification. Residents can also book appointments in advance through the official Aadhaar website, helping them avoid long queues and reduce waiting times.

Officials said the new Aadhaar Customer Service Centre will make Aadhaar-related services faster, more efficient and more accessible, providing significant relief to residents across Jalgaon district.