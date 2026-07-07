 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Gets Respite From Heavy Showers After 7 Days Of Havoc, Orange Alert Issued; Water Stock Jumps Over 28%
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Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Gets Respite From Heavy Showers After 7 Days Of Havoc, Orange Alert Issued; Water Stock Jumps Over 28%

Mumbai witnessed cloudy skies, gusty winds and only light drizzle on Tuesday morning after rainfall activity reduced overnight. The city experienced a relatively dry start to the day, though the IMD has retained an Orange Alert, warning residents to remain cautious as monsoon conditions persist.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Gets Respite From Heavy Showers After 7 Days Of Havoc, Orange Alert Issued; Water Stock Jumps Over 28%
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Gets Respite From Heavy Showers After 7 Days Of Havoc, Waterlogging Persists In Nalasopara & Virar; Orange Alert Issued |
07 July 2026 08:16 AM IST

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday morning. Rainfall activity was reduced overnight with slight drizzles witnessed in suburbs in the morning. Moreover the city saw a dry but windy morning. An orange alert remains in place for today.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Mumbai's Water Stock Jumps To 28.92% Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai's drinking water reserves rose sharply to 28.92 per cent after continuous rainfall across the catchment areas. According to the latest reservoir data, water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city increased by nearly 12 percentage points within 24 hours, significantly improving storage levels.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Western Railway Cancels Trains To Gujarat, Pune & Panvel After Rain, Landslides

Western Railway cancelled the Pune-Bhuj and Bhuj-Pune Express trains after landslides in the Mumbai Division. Several MEMU services were also withdrawn on Tuesday due to waterlogging, while the Virar-Surat service was short-originated from Valsad. Passengers were advised to check train status before travelling.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Vasai Road-Virar Local Train Services Restored

Western Railway restored Mumbai local train services between Vasai Road and Virar after a temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall. Authorities thanked passengers for their patience, apologised for the inconvenience and said passenger safety remains the highest priority as normal operations resumed.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Mumbai Wakes Up To Dry Yet Windy Scenes, Visuals From Marine Lines:

Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, gusty winds and only light drizzle on Tuesday after rainfall activity reduced overnight. Visuals from the Marine Lines East area showed gusty winds on dry roads despite overcast conditions, offering temporary relief to commuters after days of intense monsoon showers across the city.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Unmanned Merchant Tanker Runs Aground Off Manori In North Mumbai

An unmanned merchant tanker ran aground off the Manori coast in north Mumbai, prompting the Indian Coast Guard to divert ships to the site. Visuals showed the vessel standing motionless near the shoreline like a ghost ship. The reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Andheri Subway Opened For Traffic Amid Rain Respite

Vehicular movement remained normal at Mumbai's Andheri Subway on Tuesday morning, with no waterlogging reported after respite from heavy rainfall. Visuals showed vehicles using the underpass without disruption as rain activity eased, bringing temporary relief to commuters after days of monsoon-related difficulties.

07 July 2026 09:20 AM IST

Waterlogging Persists In Nalasopara, Virar Despite Rain Respite

Continuous heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging across Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara on Tuesday morning, inundating roads, shops and housing societies. People were seen wading through knee-deep water while vehicles struggled through flooded streets, disrupting traffic and normal daily life across the affected areas.

07 July 2026 08:16 AM IST

Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Road Reopens After 19 Hours

Traffic resumed on the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project at 10:10 pm on Monday, nearly 19 hours after a rain-triggered landslide near Tunnel 2 forced authorities to shut the corridor. Debris clearance restored movement on the affected stretch.

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