Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Gets Respite From Heavy Showers After 7 Days Of Havoc, Orange Alert Issued; Water Stock Jumps Over 28%

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday morning. Rainfall activity was reduced overnight with slight drizzles witnessed in suburbs in the morning. Moreover the city saw a dry but windy morning. An orange alert remains in place for today.
Mumbai's Water Stock Jumps To 28.92% Amid Heavy Rains
Mumbai's drinking water reserves rose sharply to 28.92 per cent after continuous rainfall across the catchment areas. According to the latest reservoir data, water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city increased by nearly 12 percentage points within 24 hours, significantly improving storage levels.
Western Railway Cancels Trains To Gujarat, Pune & Panvel After Rain, Landslides
Western Railway cancelled the Pune-Bhuj and Bhuj-Pune Express trains after landslides in the Mumbai Division. Several MEMU services were also withdrawn on Tuesday due to waterlogging, while the Virar-Surat service was short-originated from Valsad. Passengers were advised to check train status before travelling.
Vasai Road-Virar Local Train Services Restored
Western Railway restored Mumbai local train services between Vasai Road and Virar after a temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall. Authorities thanked passengers for their patience, apologised for the inconvenience and said passenger safety remains the highest priority as normal operations resumed.
Mumbai Wakes Up To Dry Yet Windy Scenes, Visuals From Marine Lines:
Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, gusty winds and only light drizzle on Tuesday after rainfall activity reduced overnight. Visuals from the Marine Lines East area showed gusty winds on dry roads despite overcast conditions, offering temporary relief to commuters after days of intense monsoon showers across the city.
Unmanned Merchant Tanker Runs Aground Off Manori In North Mumbai
An unmanned merchant tanker ran aground off the Manori coast in north Mumbai, prompting the Indian Coast Guard to divert ships to the site. Visuals showed the vessel standing motionless near the shoreline like a ghost ship. The reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed.
Andheri Subway Opened For Traffic Amid Rain Respite
Vehicular movement remained normal at Mumbai's Andheri Subway on Tuesday morning, with no waterlogging reported after respite from heavy rainfall. Visuals showed vehicles using the underpass without disruption as rain activity eased, bringing temporary relief to commuters after days of monsoon-related difficulties.
Waterlogging Persists In Nalasopara, Virar Despite Rain Respite
Continuous heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging across Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara on Tuesday morning, inundating roads, shops and housing societies. People were seen wading through knee-deep water while vehicles struggled through flooded streets, disrupting traffic and normal daily life across the affected areas.
Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Road Reopens After 19 Hours
Traffic resumed on the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project at 10:10 pm on Monday, nearly 19 hours after a rain-triggered landslide near Tunnel 2 forced authorities to shut the corridor. Debris clearance restored movement on the affected stretch.