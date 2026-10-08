Jalgaon: G. H. Raisoni College Secures Four-Star IIC 7.0 Rating For Innovation, Startups And Entrepreneurship |

Jalgaon: GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management has received a four-star rating for the academic year 2024-25 under the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) 7.0 framework of the Union Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell. The college is the only institution from North Maharashtra to receive the recognition for its performance in implementing various initiatives to foster innovation, startups, entrepreneurship and creative thinking among students.

The Union Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell implements various initiatives to cultivate a culture of innovation and startups in higher education institutions across the country. Under these initiatives, institutions receive star ratings based on an evaluation of the innovative work carried out throughout the year. By securing a four-star rating under IIC 7.0, GH Raisoni College has demonstrated its commitment to consistent innovation.

Through the college's Institution's Innovation Council, various activities are organised to develop students' capabilities in innovation, problem-solving, design thinking and critical thinking, as well as to foster a mindset geared towards startups and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the college conducts expert sessions, workshops, seminars and awareness programmes on topics such as intellectual property rights (IPR), patents, copyrights, prototype development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The college consistently provides various platforms to enable students to go beyond traditional education, allowing them to translate ideas into reality, find solutions to social and industrial problems through technology and identify entrepreneurial opportunities.

Student participation and achievements in hackathons, innovation competitions, startup initiatives and various national-level contests are the tangible outcomes of these efforts. The four-star rating awarded to the college is seen as recognition of its sustained work in innovation and entrepreneurship.

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"The four-star rating awarded to GH Raisoni College under IIC 7.0 is the result of the persistent efforts of our students, faculty and the entire institution. Fostering new ideas, a research-oriented mindset, problem-solving capabilities and an entrepreneurial outlook among students is a vital part of our educational journey. Through the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), we are providing students with the necessary environment and diverse opportunities for innovation. We aim to maintain this momentum and reach even greater heights in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship in the future," said Prof Dr Preeti Agrawal, Director, GH Raisoni Institute, Jalgaon.