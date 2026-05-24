Jalgaon Fuel Situation Returns To Normal As Collector, SP Visit Petrol Pumps To Review Ground Reality | Sourced

Jalgaon: The fuel situation in Jalgaon district has started returning to normal after several days of panic buying triggered by rumours of a petrol and diesel shortage. On Saturday, a much calmer atmosphere was witnessed at petrol pumps across the district as compared to the massive rush seen over the past few days.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge and Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare visited several petrol pumps to assess the ground situation and review fuel availability. During the inspection, officials confirmed that there was no actual shortage of petrol or diesel in the district and that the situation had mainly arisen due to panic buying and hoarding by citizens.

Over the last five days, rumours regarding a possible fuel shortage had led to an unusually high rush at petrol pumps. Citizens were purchasing fuel far beyond their regular requirements. Apart from filling vehicle tanks, many people were also storing fuel in portable cans and containers. As a result, petrol pumps started running out of stock quickly, creating the impression of a severe shortage.

To control the situation, daily meetings were held between petrol pump operators, police officials and the district administration. During these discussions, it became clear that the available fuel stock was actually higher than the district’s regular daily requirement. After identifying hoarding as the main reason behind the shortage-like situation, the administration issued strict instructions prohibiting the sale of fuel in cans and allowing fuel to be filled only in vehicle tanks.

On Saturday, the District Collector and Superintendent of Police also held a joint meeting with all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), District Supply Officers (DSOs), fuel suppliers and Tehsildars to review the situation and ensure smooth supply management.

Speaking to reporters after visiting petrol pumps, District Collector Rohan Ghuge said the district currently has sufficient fuel stock, and additional supplies are also on the way. He informed that out of the 371 petrol pumps in the district, around 20 pumps are temporarily non-operational after their stock was exhausted due to the sudden surge in demand. However, these pumps are expected to resume operations once fresh fuel stock arrives.

The Collector further stated that while the district’s current fuel demand stands at 1,550 kilolitres (KL), the available stock is around 1,950 KL. In addition, nearly 1,760 KL of fuel stock is currently in transit to the district.

Officials have appealed to citizens not to panic or hoard fuel and assured them that there is enough stock available to meet public demand.