Jalgaon: From Family Meals To Feeding The Needy, Pitru Paksha Traditions Evolve |

Jalgaon: During Pitru Paksha—the fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada dedicated to remembering ancestors—there is a tradition of performing Pinda Daan (offering ritual food balls) and Anna Daan (food donation) to seek their blessings. This observance is no longer limited to traditional ritual meals. With changing lifestyles, it has evolved to reflect greater social sensitivity. It has expanded beyond the immediate family to include feeding the hungry and assisting the destitute, highlighting a spirit of generosity.

In the past, the custom involved inviting relatives for a meal to honour one's ancestors. The entire family would gather for the occasion, fostering a sense of unity. However, the rise of nuclear families, the hectic pace of work and business, smaller living spaces and family members living far apart have made such gatherings difficult. Amid these lifestyle changes, people have turned to helping the homeless, those in shelters and residents of old-age homes to uphold these traditions while still honouring the intent of seeking ancestral blessings.

There is a growing trend of providing meals to residents of old-age homes, juvenile observation homes (remand homes) and homeless shelters in the city. Some people choose to donate food grains instead of cooked meals.

Jalgaon's Matoshree Old Age Home currently houses over 45 elderly residents, and there is a waiting list of people wishing to donate food to them. Throughout the year, citizens visit the home to donate food on occasions such as festivals and birthdays, often serving the meals themselves with affection.

Similarly, there are over 50 boys and girls in the juvenile observation home, and a large number of people come forward to assist them.

The Kshudha Shanti Kendra (Hunger Relief Centre), located next to the bus stand in Jalgaon city, holds a special place in the hearts of many. Established 35 years ago, the centre was started to provide a hearty, filling meal at a minimal cost to those visiting the city for education, employment or other work. It began operations well before the government's Zunka-Bhakar scheme was launched and today offers meals for just ₹30.

Sunil Yajnik, the centre's secretary, said that during Pitru Paksha, 75 to 100 people visit the centre daily to purchase and distribute meal coupons to others. This allows them to fulfil their desire to donate food, driven by the sentiment that while they may not be able to prepare food at home themselves, they still wish to contribute to feeding the needy.

Yajnik noted that although lifestyles have changed, the spirit of generosity remains the same, and people still wish to preserve their traditions and customs.

Some individuals also take food packets to the Government General Hospital and distribute them among relatives waiting outside for admitted patients, seeking their blessings in return.

It is often said that times have changed. Yet, amidst the hectic pace of modern life, people remain eager to seek the blessings of their ancestors and are finding new ways to do so.