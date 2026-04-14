Jalgaon: Follow Constitutional Path To Achieve Social Equality, Says Collector Rohan Ghuge | Sourced

Jalgaon: Emphasising the urgent need to eliminate inequality in society, District Collector Rohan Ghuge on Monday said that embracing the path shown by the Constitution is essential to achieving true social equality. He was speaking at a programme held at the District Collector’s office to mark the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, along with the organisation of the ‘Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Empowerment and Self-Respect Rally’ as part of ‘Samata Saptah’ (Equality Week).

The event, held at Niyojan Bhavan, witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Mayor Deepmala Kale, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Standing Committee Chairman Chandrashekhar Patil, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Raju Baviskar, and officials from various departments.

In his address, Ghuge noted that while India is rich in diversity, inequality still persists. He stressed that the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr Ambedkar, provides the only effective path to overcome such disparities. He urged the youth to focus on education and deep learning, even in the age of social media, and to imbibe the core constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice in their daily lives.

He also highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s wide-ranging contributions, including his work in economics, labour reforms, and his role in the conceptual foundation of the Reserve Bank of India. At the beginning of the programme, Ghuge appreciated student Ankita Gajare for her impactful Powada performance, encouraging young talent and social awareness.

Mayor Deepmala Kale, in her speech, stated that the Constitution guarantees equal opportunities to all citizens and called upon people to fulfil their responsibilities towards society and development. She also encouraged farmers to adopt modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to enhance agricultural productivity.

Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair emphasised the need to internalise Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts and values in everyday life. Sahitya Akademi awardee Raju Baviskar spoke about the harsh realities of social inequality and highlighted the transformative power of education, stating that his recognition was a tribute to the community and a matter of pride for Jalgaon.

Veteran theatre artist Shambhu Patil spoke on the historic Mahad Satyagraha, describing it as a fight not just for water rights but for human dignity. He urged people to go beyond symbolic celebrations and engage deeply with Ambedkar’s writings and philosophy.

District Agriculture Superintendent Qurban Tadvi highlighted the growing importance of technology in agriculture and encouraged farmers to adopt digital tools like the Mahavistar AI app. He also provided information about various welfare schemes, including the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Empowerment Scheme.

The programme began with floral tributes to national icons, including Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, Dr Ambedkar, and Shahu Maharaj.

During the event, appointment letters were distributed to eligible heirs of victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Beneficiaries received assistance under various Social Welfare Department schemes, caste validity certificates were issued to students, and outstanding employees were felicitated.

The programme was anchored by Harshal Patil and attended by a large number of citizens, farmers, students, and beneficiaries. The vote of thanks was delivered by Special Officer Amol Kulkarni.