Jalgaon: Focus On Job Creation Alongside MIDC Expansion At Udyog Mitra Committee Meeting | Sourced

Jalgaon: With a focus on accelerating industrial growth and creating employment opportunities for local youth, several key issues related to MIDC expansion, infrastructure development and industrial facilities were discussed at the District Udyog Mitra Committee meeting held at the Collector's office. The meeting was chaired by District Collector Rohan Ghuge and attended by senior officials from various departments as well as representatives of industrial associations.

A detailed review was conducted on the land acquisition process for the proposed expansion of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in the Kusumba, Chincholi and Pimprale areas. Discussions were also held regarding the approval of budget estimates for the construction of a fire station within the MIDC area and the transfer of MIDC land for an Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital, along with the progress of related construction work.

On the infrastructure front, officials informed the committee that MIDC has provided land at two locations to Mahavitaran for the establishment of electricity substations. The pending proposal for a truck terminal was also reviewed. District Collector Ghuge directed officials to immediately address road and water supply issues faced by industries in Amalner.

The meeting further discussed the preparation of budget estimates for a proposed outer ring road and the development of the road connecting Kashinath Chowfuli to the M-Sector area in Jalgaon city. A proposal to allocate two plots within the municipal corporation limits to Mahavitaran also received positive consideration.

To boost local employment, it was decided that job fairs would be organised through the Government College of Engineering, Government Polytechnic and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), with active participation from industries operating in MIDC areas and various industrial associations.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Ghuge said that the timely availability of essential facilities such as electricity, roads, water supply and security is crucial for creating an industry-friendly environment. He urged all concerned departments to work in close coordination with entrepreneurs to speed up development projects, attract fresh investments and generate more employment opportunities for local youth.

The meeting underscored the administration’s commitment to strengthening Jalgaon’s industrial ecosystem through improved infrastructure, better coordination and sustained efforts towards employment generation.