Jalgaon: Film On Jyotiba And Savitribai Phule Screened Across 2,000 Schools, Reaching 11.78 Lakh Students

Jalgaon: To mark the 200th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Ajanta Film Society facilitated the screening of the film Jyoti in 2,000 schools across 30 districts of Maharashtra on a single day. Through the initiative, 11.78 lakh students across the state watched the film.

For the past 14 years, the Ajanta Film Society has been active in Maharashtra, promoting film awareness and providing a platform for youth based on the concept of "Cinema and the Indian Perspective".

Under the Film Katta initiative for school students, and coinciding with the commencement of the birth centenary year of Shikshan Maharshi Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, the short film Jyoti was screened simultaneously in 2,000 schools across 30 districts on September 22, 2026.

Produced by veteran actor, director and writer Prof Yogesh Soman, the film chronicles the lives and educational contributions of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

To instil values among students through cinema during their school years, the Film Society has launched the Gammat Jammat Film Festival this year, showcasing biographical, entertaining and informative films about various personalities.

A total of 11.78 lakh students across the state watched the film screening. After watching the film, students, teachers, parents and school administrators expressed the need for such socially relevant initiatives.

The Ajanta Film Society announced that it would make enriching children’s films available for screening every month at all participating schools, enabling students to watch them.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Raju Narkhede, Principal of Dr Annasaheb G D Bendale College. Dignitaries present at the inauguration included Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Ajanta Film Society; Dr Jayendra Lekurwale; Kiran Sohale, Regional Coordinator, Chitra Sadhana; Dr Suchitra Londhe; and Adv Anagha Godbole.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Dr Jayant Shevatekar, President, Ajanta Film Society; Dr Sanjay Hande; and Prof Yogesh Soman, veteran actor, writer, director and President of the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad.

Members of the Film Society worked to ensure the success of the initiative. The project was supported by the Shikshak Parishad (Maharashtra Chapter), Vidya Bharati Shiksha Sansthan, Devgiri Chitra Sadhana and several educational institutions across Maharashtra.