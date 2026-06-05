Jalgaon: FDA Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations; Gutkha Worth ₹18.5 Lakh Seized In Dhule, Substandard Food Products Worth ₹2.31 Lakh Confiscated | Representation

Jalgaon: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a major crackdown against food business operators violating the Food Safety and Standards Act and those attempting to bring banned gutkha into Maharashtra. In separate operations carried out in Dhule and Jalgaon districts, officials seized banned tobacco products worth ₹18.50 lakh and food items suspected to be adulterated or not meeting prescribed quality standards worth ₹2.31 lakh.

In Dhule, FDA officials, with assistance from the Songir Police Station, intercepted a vehicle (HR 55 AE 6821) that was allegedly transporting banned tobacco products into Maharashtra. The vehicle was found carrying ‘Vimal Pan Masala V-1’ tobacco and other prohibited products. The seized stock is valued at approximately ₹18.50 lakh. A case has been registered at Songir Police Station against the driver, Sureshkumar Guvariya, a resident of Rajasthan. The operation was carried out by Food Safety Officers A.B. Pawar and S.B. Rane and their team.

Meanwhile, in Jalgaon, the FDA conducted multiple inspections following specific inputs about possible violations. On June 3, officials inspected a manufacturing unit at Bambrul Phata, Lohatar, on Bhadgaon Road in Pachora taluka. During the inspection, authorities found that packets of lassi produced at the facility did not carry mandatory details such as the manufacturing date and batch number. Suspecting possible adulteration, officials collected samples for laboratory analysis and seized 750 packets of lassi (200 ml each) worth ₹22,500.

During another inspection at a farsan manufacturing unit in MIDC, Jalgaon, FDA officials observed unhygienic production conditions and the use of repeatedly heated cooking oil. Samples of the oil, along with thick and thin Ratlami Sev, were collected for testing. Authorities seized 14.9 kilograms of Ratlami Sev valued at ₹7,080.

The FDA also took action in the Bodwad Road area of Muktainagar taluka, where refined soybean oil was allegedly being sold loose without food safety-compliant packaging. Samples were collected for analysis, and 358 kilograms of soybean oil worth ₹57,280 were seized. Officials have begun tracing the supply chain and are investigating the source of the product. Further legal action will be initiated against those found responsible.

On June 4, FDA officials inspected a soft drink vendor and distributor operating in MIDC, Jalgaon. During the inspection, a sample of the caffeinated carbonated beverage ‘Black Bagiraa’ was collected due to suspected labelling violations and non-compliance with food safety standards. Authorities seized 7,440 bottles of the drink (200 ml each) valued at ₹1,44,800. Relevant authorities in other jurisdictions have been informed to take action against upstream suppliers and manufacturers, while a notice has also been issued directing the manufacturer to recall the product from the market.

The enforcement drive was carried out by the FDA Jalgaon office under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners (Food) Santosh Kamble and Dinanath Shinde. Food Safety Officers Kishore Baviskar, Kishore Salunke, Yograj Suryavanshi and Amol Jagtap were part of the team that conducted the operations.

FDA officials said the action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure food safety, curb the sale of banned products and protect public health across the region.