 Jalgaon: Drought Destroys Crops Across 6.45 Lakh Hectares, 7.2 Lakh Farmers Hit
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Jalgaon: Drought Destroys Crops Across 6.45 Lakh Hectares, 7.2 Lakh Farmers Hit

Sowing was carried out across 7.40 lakh hectares in the district. However, inadequate rainfall has affected most of the cultivated area. To provide relief to drought-affected farmers, the district administration has submitted a proposal seeking financial assistance from the state government

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Jalgaon: Drought Destroys Crops Across 6.45 Lakh Hectares, 7.2 Lakh Farmers Hit
Jalgaon: Drought Destroys Crops Across 6.45 Lakh Hectares, 7.2 Lakh Farmers Hit | AI Generated Representational Image

Jalgaon: Crops and orchards spread across 6.45 lakh hectares have been damaged due to drought in Jalgaon district during the current kharif season, affecting 7.20 lakh farmers.

Sowing was carried out across 7.40 lakh hectares in the district. However, inadequate rainfall has affected most of the cultivated area.

To provide relief to drought-affected farmers, the district administration has submitted a proposal seeking financial assistance from the state government.

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All 15 Talukas Declared Drought-Affected

The state government has declared all 15 talukas in Jalgaon district drought-affected following inadequate rainfall this year.

Subsequently, the district administration initiated the process of conducting panchnamas to assess crop damage.

The Revenue and Agriculture departments have completed the assessments, which indicate that crops and orchards covering 6.45 lakh hectares have suffered losses.

According to the assessment, the affected area includes 2,52,254 hectares of rain-fed (jirayati) crops, 3,10,362 hectares of irrigated (bagayati) crops and 82,435 hectares of orchards.

A total of 7,20,452 farmers have been affected by the drought.

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₹927.51 Crore Relief Proposal Submitted

To assist the affected farmers, the District Collector has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking financial assistance of ₹927.51 crore.

The proposal aims to provide relief to farmers who have suffered crop and orchard losses due to the drought.

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