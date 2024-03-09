 Jalgaon: District Collector Visits "Radio Manbhavan", Interacts With Students
Jalgaon: District Collector Visits "Radio Manbhavan", Interacts With Students

Vijay PathakUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Jalgaon: District Collector Ayush Prasad paid a visit to the community radio station "Radio Manbhavan 90.8 FM" of Moolji Jetha College here on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Mr. Prasad, who has worked with All India Radio, participated in a programme as a Radio Jockey. He interviewed Ashwini Rathod and Sujata Dhurandar, students of FYBAC class of Moolji Jetha College. There was a discussion on local administration, students, parents, family and women.

On this occasion, Vibhuti Deshmukh, an aspiring Bal RJ of Class V of Orayan CBSC English Medium School, also asked some questions to Mr. Prasad. Colleagues at the radio station spoke to the Collector on many social issues including administration and they also gave insightful answers.

Speaking on this occasion, he advised the community radio station to broadcast various programmes on education, literature, religious, spiritual information, dialects, languages, food, traditions, government schemes, development in various sectors in a positive manner.

