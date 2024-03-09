Pune District Collector Directs To Set Up Polling Station Information Centers In Ward Offices |

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase advocated for the establishment of a 'Know About Your Polling Station' cell in each ward office to inform voters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad about their respective polling stations. He emphasised the importance of informing voters about this through various mediums.

Speaking at a meeting of Election Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and Coordinating Officers appointed for the Lok Sabha Election-related work at the Collector's Office, Dr Diwase stressed the need to utilise the 'Smart Saarthi' system for providing information to voters. He also highlighted the importance of establishing public awareness at the polling stations and ensuring adequate manpower in the control room one day before polling.

Dr Diwase directed that all election responsibilities should be carried out with the utmost seriousness and attention, strictly following the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in coordination with various authorities. He also instructed to ensure that registered voters reside at the provided address during the registration process.

Read Also Pune Airport's New Terminal Set For Virtual Inauguration Tomorrow At 11AM By PM Modi

Recently, Dr Diwase inaugurated a voting awareness rally for transgender individuals, urging them to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised the significance of citizens' participation in democracy and highlighted various initiatives by the district administration to promote voter awareness, including a voter registration campaign for those not yet registered. The voter awareness rally for transgender individuals was noted as a unique initiative in the country.