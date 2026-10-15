Jalgaon: Dialect Centre to Be Set Up At North Maharashtra University Within Six Months |

Jalgaon: A Centre for Dialects (Boli Bhasha Kendra) will be established at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University within the next six months to promote Marathi and preserve and foster the dialects of the Khandesh region. The Marathi Language Department will provide the necessary funding for the initiative, announced Maharashtra Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Classical Marathi Language Week 2026 (Abhijat Marathi Bhasha Saptah 2026), jointly organised by the Maharashtra Government's Marathi Language Department and the university's School of Language Studies and Research Centre. The event was held on Wednesday (Oct 14) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Bhavan auditorium on the university campus.

Present on the dais were Vice-Chancellor Prof VL Maheshwari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof ST Ingle, Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha Director Dr Shyamkant Devare, Student Development Department Director Prof Pravin Mahale and School of Language and Ideology Director Prof MS Pagare.

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Samant said a Khandeshi Literary Conference (Khandeshi Sahitya Sammelan) would be organised from this year to help preserve the region's rich dialects. He added that the Marathi Language Department would undertake the compilation of a lexicon covering all dialects spoken across Maharashtra.

Emphasising the need to encourage research in Marathi, he also called for separate literary conferences for students.

The recognition of Marathi as a classical language has highlighted its antiquity, rich literary tradition and significant contribution to India's intellectual and knowledge heritage. Against this backdrop, Samant said the establishment of the Centre for Dialects at the university would help preserve Khandesh's linguistic heritage.

In his presidential remarks, Maheshwari said, "Marathi is not merely a language of communication; it is the language of our values, identity, culture, and inner world. Learn various languages to acquire knowledge from across the globe, but take pride in your mother tongue and work towards its preservation."

He noted that Marathi's recognition as a classical language had accorded national-level validation to its antiquity and rich literary tradition.

Maheshwari also expressed his intention to establish the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari Dialect and Research Centre at the university to present Bahinabai's philosophy to the world. He urged the government to extend its support to these initiatives.

Cultural Programme Marks Conclusion

The concluding ceremony was followed by a special cultural programme. Singer Dr Abhijit Kosambi, along with Sayali and Prasannajit Kosambi, delivered a musical performance, while actor Digambar Naik added to the programme with his performance.

Choreographer Subhash Nakashe and his troupe of 60 artistes also presented a dance performance.

Dr Shyamkant Devare delivered the introductory remarks. Khemraj Patil served as the master of ceremonies, while Prof MS Pagare proposed the vote of thanks.