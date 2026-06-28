Jalgaon-Dhule: Pulse Polio Drive Begins; Over 1.82 Lakh Children Targeted For Vaccination In Dhule | Sourced

Jalgaon: The National Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive was launched across Jalgaon and Dhule districts on Sunday with a strong focus on ensuring that every child below five years receives the life-saving polio drops.

In Dhule, the district-level inauguration was conducted by District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute at the District Hospital. She informed that the administration has set a target of vaccinating 1,82,843 children aged 0 to 5 years across the district.

To achieve this goal, 1,508 vaccination centres have been set up with the support of 3,260 officers and health workers. Along with this, 63 transit teams and 91 mobile teams have been deployed to reach children in different areas. Two drops of the polio vaccine will be administered at all centres, followed by a five-day door-to-door vaccination campaign to ensure that no child is missed.

Collector Vispute appealed to parents to actively participate in the campaign and get their children vaccinated. She directed the Health Department to ensure proper coordination and complete coverage of all eligible children.

The inauguration programme at Dhule District Hospital was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Babasaheb Beldar, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ravindra Sonawane, Director of Mumbai Urban Division Dr Prasad Bhandari, District Health Officer Dr Sachin Bodke, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Bhadange, Medical Superintendent Dr Ashwini Bhamre, and other officials and health department staff.

Meanwhile, the Pulse Polio campaign was also inaugurated in Jalgaon city by the Health Department of Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation. Mayor Deepmala Kale and MLA Rajumama Bhole launched the drive by administering polio drops to children after performing the traditional worship of Lord Dhanvantari.

Mayor Kale appealed to parents of children between zero and five years to ensure that their children receive the vaccine, stating that timely vaccination can protect them from the risk of polio-related disabilities in the future.

She also announced that a door-to-door vaccination drive will be carried out across Jalgaon city from June 30 and urged citizens to cooperate with health workers during the campaign.

The Jalgaon inauguration programme was attended by Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sindhutai Kolhe, Deputy Director of Health Dilip Saundale, corporators, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushant Nikumbh, health officials, and municipal staff.

Officials appealed to citizens to ensure maximum participation and help make the Pulse Polio campaign a success by bringing every eligible child under the vaccination programme.