Jalgaon: Despite 44°C Heat, No Water Tankers Needed As District Turns ‘Tanker-Free’ | Representative Image

Jalgaon: Even as temperatures in the district have touched 44°C, leaving the region under intense heat, a positive development has emerged this year. Not a single request for water tankers has been received so far. This is a sharp contrast to just two years ago, when 184 tankers had to be deployed to supply drinking water across the district.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said the district appears to have become “tanker-free” this year. He credited this to the effective implementation of various government schemes by the administration. The Irrigation Department has also expressed confidence that the current water reserves in the district’s dams will be sufficient to meet drinking water needs until July.

Every year, temperatures in Jalgaon usually rise up to 45°C, leading to severe water shortages and heavy dependence on tankers. However, this year the situation has improved significantly. The Collector said that along with good rainfall, focused administrative efforts have played a key role.

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Several initiatives were taken up on a large scale. These included desilting of dams, canals and lakes, deepening of lakes and wells, implementation of water conservation drives like “Pani Adva, Pani Jirva”, promotion of rainwater harvesting, and public awareness campaigns on saving water. The combined impact of these measures has led to a steady reduction in tanker dependency, and this year, its complete elimination so far.

Despite the improved situation, Collector Ghuge urged citizens to continue using water carefully and avoid wastage.

All three major dams in the district Hatnur, Girna and Waghur along with 13 medium-scale projects, had reached full capacity during the monsoon. The Hatnur Dam, located on the Tapi River, supplies water to Bhusawal city, the Railways, Varangaon, the Bhusawal Ordnance Factory and the Jalgaon MIDC. At present, it has a water stock of 42 percent, and plans are in place to ensure supply continues until July.

Girna Dam, the largest in North Maharashtra, also filled to capacity this year. It supplies water to seven talukas, 10 municipal councils, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, 130 water supply schemes and 174 villages. The dam currently has a storage level of 39 percent, and officials have assured that supply will continue till the end of July.

The Waghur Dam, which supplies water to Jalgaon city, also reached full capacity and currently has 75 percent water stock. At present, the city is receiving water on alternate days, but efforts are underway to restore daily supply.

Out of the 13 medium-scale projects in the district, eight currently have more than 50 per cent water stock. Overall, the combined water stock across all dams stands at 47 percent, compared to 40 percent on the same day last year.

In neighbouring Dhule district, 11 medium-scale projects currently hold a combined water stock of 76 per cent, up from 70 per cent last year. Similarly, the Prakasha Barrage in Nandurbar district has a water stock of 77 per cent.

Irrigation Department officials noted that while the current water levels are adequate, rising temperatures could increase evaporation losses. They emphasised that continued focus on water conservation remains essential to sustain this improved situation.