Jalgaon Could Emerge As North Maharashtra's IT Hub In The Next Decade, Says Dr Deepak Shikarpur | Sourced

Jalgaon: Jalgaon has the potential to become North Maharashtra's leading Information Technology (IT) hub over the next decade if the right policies, infrastructure and industry support are put in place, IT expert and computer literacy advocate Dr Deepak Shikarpur said during a press conference.

Speaking in the presence of Dr Preeti Agrawal, Director of Raisoni Engineering College, Dr Shikarpur said that while Maharashtra's IT sector has traditionally been concentrated in Mumbai and Pune, the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, AI data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has created new opportunities for Tier-II cities like Jalgaon.

He said Jalgaon's strengths include a large pool of talented students, well-established engineering colleges, affordable land, lower operating costs and a business-friendly environment. According to him, many multinational companies are now expanding beyond major metropolitan cities, allowing Jalgaon to attract technology and service-based investments.

Dr Shikarpur said the city should focus on attracting Global Capability Centres and AI data centres, which could generate thousands of employment opportunities for local youth. He added that the increasing use of AI, digital payments and online services has significantly raised the demand for data storage infrastructure. Strengthening power supply, water management, solar energy facilities and high-speed internet connectivity would help Jalgaon attract investments in this sector.

He also stressed the importance of preparing the local workforce for global opportunities. Since several companies from Japan and South Korea are planning fresh investments in India, educational institutions in Jalgaon should introduce Japanese and Korean language training, along with courses on the industrial culture and business practices of these countries, he said. Such initiatives would improve the employability of local students in international companies.

Dr Shikarpur said Jalgaon should build its own identity instead of following the development model of other cities. He called for stronger collaboration between industries, educational institutions, government agencies and the local community to establish innovation hubs, research laboratories and advanced skill development centres.

He further suggested that Jalgaon explore sister-city partnerships with Tsukuba in Japan, known for its science and technology ecosystem, and Gumi in South Korea, a major electronics and IT hub. Such collaborations, he said, could encourage student and entrepreneur exchange programmes, technology partnerships and joint initiatives in AI, electronics and language training.

Dr Shikarpur said these efforts would not only strengthen Jalgaon's technology ecosystem but also help position the city as a modern IT and innovation hub for North Maharashtra in the years ahead.