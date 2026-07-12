Nashik: BJP's Sunil Kedar Appeals For Active Participation In Voter Registration Drive | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the Special Summary Revision (SSR/SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP Nashik City District President Sunil Kedar has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the voter registration drive.



Kedar said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign is currently underway across the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) at all polling stations in Nashik city. In addition, BJP MLAs, corporators, office-bearers, and party workers have set up assistance centres at various locations to help citizens complete voter registration quickly and conveniently.



As per the Election Commission's schedule, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits from June 30 to July 29 to assist eligible voters in filling out registration forms. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections will be accepted from August 5 to October 3. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7.



Kedar urged every citizen to ensure that their own voter registration, as well as that of their family members, is completed before July 29. He also appealed to residents to encourage all eligible people in their neighbourhoods to participate in the process.



"The objective of this special revision campaign is to ensure that no bogus voter remains on the electoral roll and no eligible voter is left out," Kedar said, urging the people of Nashik to extend their full support to the initiative.