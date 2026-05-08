Jalgaon: ‘Copy-Free Campaign’ Shows Impact As District Records 85.25% SSC Result, Officials Call It True Reflection Of Merit | Sourced

Jalgaon: The impact of the “Copy-Free Campaign” implemented by the Education Department under the guidance of District Collector Rohan Ghuge was clearly reflected in this year’s SSC examination results, with Jalgaon district recording a pass percentage of 85.25%. Officials and education authorities stated that the results indicate a genuine assessment of students’ academic performance, free from the artificial inflation previously caused by widespread cheating practices.

The SSC results were declared on Friday, with the Nashik Division recording an overall pass percentage of 90.53%. Among the districts in the division, Nandurbar secured the highest result with 93.71%, followed by Nashik district at 92.66%, Dhule district at 92.05%, and Jalgaon district at 85.25%.

As seen in previous years, girls once again outperformed boys across the division. In the Nashik Division, the pass percentage for girls stood at 93.49%, while boys recorded 88.04%.

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District-wise statistics showed that in Jalgaon, 85.38% of girls passed compared to 82.05% of boys. In Dhule, 93.87% of girls and 90.56% of boys passed. Nashik district recorded 95.31% pass percentage for girls and 90.35% for boys, while in Nandurbar, 95.92% of girls and 92.06% of boys cleared the examination.

In Jalgaon district, a total of 58,078 students appeared for the SSC examination, out of which 49,514 students passed. In Nandurbar, 20,069 students appeared, and 18,807 passed. Dhule district saw 28,222 students appearing for the exams, with 25,981 students declared successful. In Nashik district, 93,737 students appeared, and 86,853 students passed.

For several years, large-scale cheating during examinations had become a matter of serious concern in various districts, leading to inflated pass percentages that did not accurately represent students’ actual academic abilities. In response, the state government launched a strict “Copy-Free Campaign” to curb malpractice during board examinations.

Under this initiative, static squads and flying squads were deployed at examination centres, while CCTV surveillance was made mandatory to monitor exam proceedings. In Jalgaon district, the campaign was implemented by Education Officer Kalpana Chavan under the guidance of District Collector Rohan Ghuge.

Education authorities stated that although Jalgaon recorded the lowest pass percentage in the Nashik Division, the result was welcomed as it represented a fair and merit-based outcome achieved without the influence of cheating.

Education Officer Kalpana Chavan described the results as proof of the success of the anti-copying campaign and said the outcome reflected the true intellectual capabilities and hard work of students.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge also welcomed the results and credited the district’s strict anti-cheating measures for ensuring transparency and fairness in the examination process. He further stated that the Copy-Free Campaign would be implemented even more rigorously next year and congratulated all successful students for their achievement.