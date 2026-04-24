Jalgaon: “Connect With Books To Become Better Humans,” Says Poet Ashok Kotwal On Book Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: “If we wish to become excellent human beings, we must connect with books,” said veteran poet Ashok Kotwal while addressing a gathering on Thursday, observed as ‘Book Day’. He was speaking as the keynote speaker at a programme organised by the District Government Engineers’ Cooperative Credit Society.

Eminent guests present on the occasion included former Vice-Chancellor Dr Annasaheb K.B. Patil, Chief Engineer of the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation Rajesh More, theatre artist Manjusha Bhide, and literary critic Leena Lele.

In his address, Ashok Kotwal challenged the common belief that reading culture is declining. He said that due to the expansion of education, the number of readers has actually increased significantly in recent years. Drawing from his observations over the past 15 to 20 years, he noted that the younger generation, including professionals in engineering, medicine and IT, is actively engaging in thoughtful and meaningful reading.

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He stressed that two things shape a person’s life deeply: a good friend and a good book. While good friends guide a person towards growth, books provide knowledge and help develop critical thinking. He said reading enables individuals to distinguish between right and wrong and gives them clarity in decision-making. According to him, well-read individuals stand out in society because they think differently and act with awareness.

Kotwal added that true greatness comes from knowledge and values, both of which are developed through reading. Books offer new ideas, inspire dreams, and provide direction in life. They also build confidence, sensitivity and humility, ultimately helping shape better human beings. He urged people, especially the younger generation, to develop a strong reading habit.

Former Vice-Chancellor Dr Annasaheb K.B. Patil, speaking at the event, expressed concern over the current state of the education system. He said it is important to monitor what children read and how they spend their time, but the system often fails to do so effectively. He criticised the growing control of politicians over educational institutions, calling it unfortunate. While acknowledging the presence of dedicated teachers, he said the system itself needs reform to function efficiently.

He also raised concerns about why many educated youth are choosing to go abroad and stressed the need to provide children with good books beyond textbooks. He expressed confidence that access to quality reading material would help shape responsible and capable individuals.

Theatre artist Manjusha Bhide highlighted the role of parents in developing reading habits among children. She spoke about efforts to promote reading through ‘Abhivachan’ or expressive reading sessions, where literature is presented in engaging ways. She also performed Arun Kolatkar’s poem ‘Maymoon’ to demonstrate how performance can help audiences better understand and connect with literature.

Rajesh More and Leena Lele also shared their views during the programme. The event began with an introduction and concluded with a vote of thanks by Sahebrao Patil, Founder-President of the Credit Society.