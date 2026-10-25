Jalgaon: Congress Aims To Take ‘Save Your Vote, Save The Nation’ Campaign To Every Village |

Jalgaon: All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinator for Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, Himmatsingh, has urged party workers and office-bearers to take the Congress party's 'Save Your Vote, Save the Nation' (Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao) campaign to every village and rural area.

He made the appeal while addressing a meeting of party workers and office-bearers at Congress Bhavan in Jalgaon on Saturday. Himmatsingh guided the participants during the meeting, which was organised to plan the effective implementation of the campaign across the district.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on protecting democracy, safeguarding voters' rights, raising awareness about irregularities in electoral rolls and strengthening the organisational capacity of the Congress party.

Speaking on the occasion, Himmatsingh emphasised that the right to vote is a crucial entitlement for every citizen in a democratic system and protecting this right is a collective responsibility. He noted that the campaign is essential for reaching out to ordinary citizens, raising voter awareness and educating the public about the electoral process.

Discussions also covered the implementation of awareness initiatives in villages and various urban localities, improving coordination among party office-bearers and workers and strengthening the organisation from the booth level.

Party leaders urged every office-bearer and worker to participate actively to ensure the campaign's success and remain closely connected to issues faced by the public.

The meeting also included deliberations on the organisational expansion of the Congress party, planning for upcoming party programmes, defining the responsibilities of party workers, enhancing public outreach and working collectively to uphold democratic values.

Speakers emphasised that all office-bearers and party workers must work with unity and coordination to convey the party's stance to the public.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President Sandeep Patil, West District Congress President Avinash Bhalerao, Jalgaon City Congress President Jamil Shaikh, East District Congress President Dhananjay Chaudhari and former District President Uday Patil attended the meeting. Several taluka-level presidents, office-bearers and party workers were also present.

Speaking at a press conference, Himmatsingh said the Vote Bachao Abhiyan (Save the Vote Campaign) was being launched nationwide and the meeting was organised to raise awareness about the campaign, including in rural areas.

He further noted that a resolution was adopted to consistently carry out public outreach and awareness initiatives in the near future, aimed at preserving democratic values, protecting the right to vote and strengthening the organisational structure of the Congress party.

District President Dhananjay Chaudhari delivered the introductory remarks, while City President Jamil Shaikh proposed the vote of thanks.