Jalgaon: Collector Visits Farmers’ Fields To Assess Crop Damage Amid Drought-Like Conditions

Jalgaon: Against the backdrop of drought-like conditions in the district, District Collector Rohan Ghuge visited villages in Bhusawal and Jamner talukas to assess the condition of crops and their yield potential.

He visited farmers’ fields to gather information on the impact of the drought-like situation on crops, available soil moisture, crop growth and projected yields.

To obtain an objective assessment of the impact on crop production caused by drought-like conditions in parts of the district, a preliminary cotton picking experiment (crop cutting experiment) was conducted at Fekari village.

The District Collector was present during the exercise and participated in cotton picking to inspect the process. The yield obtained during the experiment was recorded in the CCE (Crop Cutting Experiment) system in the presence of an insurance company representative.

Such experiments are important for objectively evaluating the impact of drought-like conditions on crop productivity, actual yield status and collecting production data required for the crop insurance process.

At Kurhapana, the District Collector inspected cotton, soybean and maize fields and gathered information on their current status, growth and yield. Subsequently, soybean and maize crops were inspected at Chorwad.

At Mahukheda in Jamner taluka, he inspected maize, soybean and tur (pigeon pea) fields and sought information about crop conditions directly from farmers.

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The Agriculture Department and district administration are gathering objective data through direct field inspections. The exercise aims to assess the actual condition of crops and collect factual information required for appropriate administrative action.

The survey indicates that crops such as cotton, soybean, maize and tur in the district have suffered significant damage due to deficient rainfall.