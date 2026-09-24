Angels Of Nashik: KleanYug Mission Drives Plastic Awareness Through Citizen Participation |

Nashik: Architect, entrepreneur, artist and social reformer Ar. Shieital Sonawane-Ugale has built her journey around a common purpose — creating a cleaner, more responsible and sustainable society. Her professional journey began in architecture and expanded into entrepreneurship through Curryleaves Hotels Group, while art and literature became mediums for expressing ideas and inspiring people. Her defining social initiative, however, emerged from witnessing the growing menace of plastic pollution during cleanliness drives.

She realised that merely cleaning public spaces was not enough; unless people's habits changed, the same waste would return. This realisation led to the establishment of Creative Kuteer Foundation and its KleanYug Mission, focused on preventing plastic pollution and creating long-term behavioural change.

The KleanYug Mission works on the principle that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility and not merely the duty of governments or civic authorities. The Foundation promotes the use of cloth bags made from donated cotton clothes, conducts plastic-awareness campaigns, organises cleanliness drives and encourages citizens to reduce their dependence on single-use plastic. Riverbanks, pilgrimage sites and public spaces have become important areas of intervention. Through these initiatives, the mission seeks to move the conversation from simply collecting waste to preventing waste at its source.

“Our mission is not just about removing plastic; it is about rebuilding our relationship with nature,” Shieital says, stressing that lasting environmental change can happen only when responsible habits become part of everyday life.

The Godavari River conservation drives have become a significant part of this mission. Removing discarded clothes, plastic waste and ritual offerings from the river has reinforced her belief that environmental protection requires both physical action and public awareness. Thousands of volunteers, students and citizens have participated in these activities, while awareness campaigns have reached large audiences through digital platforms. For Shieital, these numbers represent more than participation or online views — they indicate growing conversations around environmental responsibility. Her philosophy is that one clean-up can improve a location, but sustained awareness can influence an entire generation.

Her philosophy of purpose-driven action also extends to entrepreneurship. As Managing Director of Curryleaves Hotels Group, along with her husband Vikram Ugale, she promotes responsible resource management and environmentally conscious practices, including encouraging balloon-free and plastic-free celebrations. She believes that businesses can contribute to society while creating economic value. Architecture taught her to build spaces, entrepreneurship taught her to build organisations, art taught her to connect emotionally, writing taught her to communicate ideas, and social work brought these experiences together around a larger purpose.

Looking ahead, Shieital envisions transforming KleanYug into a nationwide people's movement for plastic pollution prevention and environmental responsibility. Creative Kuteer has been honoured with the “Asia Book of Records” for creating environmental awareness among 40,000 students at one moment at different locations. The initiative brought students together to spread awareness about environmental responsibility, plastic pollution, cleanliness and sustainable living. The recognition is a milestone for Creative Kuteer and acknowledges its efforts to inspire the younger generation to become responsible citizens and environmental stewards.

“For me, recognition and awards are secondary to the real measure of success: seeing people change their habits and communities take ownership of their environment. My message to future changemakers is simple: ‘Never underestimate the power of starting.’ Through Creative Kuteer Foundation and KleanYug, I hope ordinary citizens will recognise their ability to create extraordinary environmental change. Our Creative Kuteer social media content has officially reached an audience of 10 million people,” Shieital said.

“Through Creative Kuteer Foundation under KleanYug Mission, Ar. Shieital Sonawane-Ugale has taken cleanliness and environmental awareness beyond Nashik to other cities, inspiring people to become active participants rather than mere observers. What makes her work particularly meaningful is her focus not only on cleaning places but also on changing mindsets and encouraging responsible behaviour. Her consistent efforts have brought together citizens, volunteers, students and professionals, demonstrating how collective action can create lasting change,” said Ravinder Kumar Singal, Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and an endorser.