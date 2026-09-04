Jalgaon: Collector Rohan Ghuge Calls For Sensitive Approach To Empower Transgender Community

Jalgaon: To bring the transgender community into the social mainstream and make them economically self-reliant, it is essential to combine government schemes with empathy and a sensitive approach that understands their challenges. It is the administration’s responsibility to make transgender individuals aware of their rights and provide them with equal development opportunities, said District Collector Rohan Ghuge.

A one-day district-level guidance camp for the transgender community was organised on Thursday by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare, Jalgaon. The camp guided various government schemes, self-employment opportunities and ways to avail government services.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghuge emphasised that transgender individuals should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries. Instead, it is necessary to understand their needs, difficulties and aspirations as human beings. He assured that the administration would provide the necessary cooperation to empower them economically and enable them to live with dignity.

During the camp, officials from various departments provided information about different government schemes and services under one roof. Guidance was offered regarding voter ID cards, ration cards and benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

Information was also provided on government schemes for starting self-employment through the District Industries Centre, as well as the Udyog Aadhaar/Udyam registration process. Representatives from banks and financial corporations provided guidance on loan facilities, seed capital schemes, grants and various subsidy programmes. Additionally, details of transgender individuals present were collected to facilitate the issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamibha Patil, Co-chairperson of the Divisional Committee, drew the administration’s attention to the various problems faced by citizens and the social harassment they endure in their daily lives.

Patil highlighted the challenges faced by the transgender community regarding education, employment, healthcare, housing, access to government schemes and societal treatment. They urged the administration to move beyond merely acknowledging these issues on paper and called for a sensitive understanding of the problems and concrete action to resolve them, enabling the transgender community to live with dignity and self-respect.

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Officials from various departments attended the camp, including Ranjit Kumawat (Tehsildar, Election Branch), Prajakta Kedar (Tehsildar, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana), Dr Ramesh Thapte (Assistant Health Officer), Bharat Jadhav (Senior Manager, Central Bank) and Dipali Rajput (Supply Inspector).

Notable attendees from the transgender community included Seema Jaan Guru (Pachora), Naina Bhagwan Patil (Dharangaon), Fija Guru (Chalisgaon) and Anjali Guru/Sanjana Jaan (Jalgaon). A large number of transgender individuals participated in the camp, along with Vishwanath Patil of the Godavari organisation and Alkesh Waghre of Plan India.