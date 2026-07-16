Jalgaon: 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Samadhan Abhiyan' To Be Held From July 22 To August 2 | X/@PRODefPune

Jalgaon: The 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Samadhan Abhiyan' will be conducted across Jalgaon district from July 22 to August 2, District Collector Rohan Ghuge announced on Wednesday. The campaign, launched under the guidelines of the Maharashtra Government's Revenue and Forest Department, aims to make revenue services more citizen-friendly, transparent, and efficient.

Addressing a press conference, Collector Ghuge said the administration has planned to organise special revenue camps in every Assembly constituency of the district. Revenue Tehsildar Jyoti Gunjal was also present.

The campaign was initially scheduled to be held on any one of three days—July 22, 25 or 26. However, since a large number of citizens and public representatives are expected to participate in the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur, with Ashadhi Ekadashi falling on July 25, the administration revised the schedule and extended the campaign until August 2 to ensure maximum public participation.

Collector Ghuge said the camps aim to provide direct benefits to more than 5,000 families in each Assembly constituency by offering multiple government services at a single location.

During the campaign, eligible women will receive Farmer Status Certificates, while citizens will be provided with Gaothan land allotments and ownership rights. The administration will also process applications for the regularisation of residential encroachments on government land and implement the 'Live 7/12 Extract' campaign to facilitate easy access to land records.

The campaign will also include the implementation of the Special Amnesty Scheme 2025, under which the deadline for converting residential and commercial lands to freehold status has been extended. In addition, special efforts will be made to ensure that benefits under various government schemes reach marginalised communities and orphaned citizens.

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Collector Ghuge said review meetings have already been conducted with all concerned departments to ensure the smooth implementation of the campaign. Officials have been directed to prepare taluka-wise data of eligible beneficiaries under various schemes so that services can be delivered efficiently during the camps.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would help resolve long-pending revenue-related issues while making government services more accessible to citizens across the district.