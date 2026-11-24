Jalgaon: Patil Proposes Joint Director’s Office In Every District To Streamline College Administration |

Jalgaon: A proposal to establish a separate office of the Joint Director of Higher Education in every district of Maharashtra has been submitted to the Finance Department. The initiative aims to make administrative work between colleges and the government more efficient, streamlined and transparent.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said 98% to 99% of government-related work is currently conducted digitally through a new software system developed by the department. The government now intends to further accelerate the administrative functioning of the state’s approximately 6,000 colleges.

Patil shared this information while inaugurating the new, state-of-the-art building of the Office of the Joint Director of Higher Education in Jalgaon on Tuesday.

Those present at the event included Member of Parliament (MP) Smita Wagh, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Suresh Bhole, Mayor Deepmala Kale, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Deputy Secretary of the Higher Education Department Ashok Mande, Joint Director Parag Masram and Executive Engineer RD Patil.

Noting that this is the first such modern and spacious office building for the Higher Education Department in Maharashtra, Patil explained that the online system has already simplified tasks such as processing medical reimbursement claims, pension proposals and disbursing professors’ salaries. However, a dedicated Joint Director’s office is essential to further expedite administrative work between colleges and the government. Consequently, the government plans to establish a Joint Director’s office in every district.

Patil also urged colleges to fulfil their social responsibility by organising free meal services for students in need. He further emphasised the importance of providing essential amenities, such as clean drinking water and water filtration systems, on college campuses.

He encouraged urban and rural colleges to coordinate with one another to create a support network for students and called upon college principals to treat students as members of their own families while participating in these initiatives. On the occasion, the Minister inspected the new building of the Joint Director’s office and expressed satisfaction with it.

Given the prevailing drought conditions, Patil emphasised the need to implement initiatives for water purification and wastewater recycling. Anticipating that drought conditions may worsen after January, he urged stakeholders to plan to ensure that students and other stakeholders receive the necessary assistance. He assured colleges of full cooperation in this regard.

To safeguard students’ mental well-being and address issues of social isolation, a free counselling training programme for professors has been launched in Pune. Patil further said the government is considering a special scheme for students modelled on the free education policy for girls and has issued directions to collect the necessary data for this purpose.

Regarding the long-pending, unutilised scholarship and fee reimbursement funds held in college accounts, the Minister explained that the government would take steps, following due regulatory procedures, to authorise the use of these funds for the repair and maintenance of college hostels, sanitation facilities and other essential infrastructure.

Patil reiterated that the government was committed to strengthening the administrative machinery of the Higher Education Department, with a primary focus on students’ academic interests and mental health, as well as improving basic infrastructure in colleges.