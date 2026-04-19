Jalgaon Celebrates Akshaya Tritiya With Traditional ‘Mandes’ Cooked On Clay Griddles

Jalgaon Celebrates Akshaya Tritiya With Traditional ‘Mandas’ Cooked On Clay Griddles | Sourced

Jalgaon: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, residents of Jalgaon turned to tradition, enjoying Puran Poli cooked on clay griddles, locally known as ‘Mandes.’ While Puran Poli served with mango pulp remains a favourite across Khandesh, many chose the age-old method of cooking it on a khapar, keeping the tradition alive.

The khapar, made of clay, is placed upside down on a traditional earthen stove or chul. After stuffing the dough with the sweet lentil and jaggery filling, the flatbread is stretched by hand to a larger size and carefully placed on the hot clay surface. This process requires skill and experience, which rural women have preserved over generations. Once cooked, the flatbread is topped with ghee and folded before serving.

At Kavyaratnavali Chowk on Mahabal Road, several women set up roadside stalls with traditional stoves to prepare and sell these khapar-baked Puran Polis. The response was overwhelming. Stocks prepared from as early as 9 am were sold out by noon at many stalls. It is estimated that nearly 80 to 100 kilograms of Puran Poli were prepared and sold during the day.

Vendors shared that making these traditional flatbreads requires a specific type of wheat flour and a practised technique. Sunanda Pawar, who has been running a stall at the chowk for the past ten years during festivals, said she learned the skill from her mother in childhood. Her stall continues to attract customers every year.

However, concerns remain about the fading of this traditional art. Some vendors noted that younger generations are not as skilled in preparing Puran Poli using the clay-griddle method.

Raju Lokhande, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, praised the efforts of rural women and Self-Help Groups in preserving this tradition. He said that while the art is slowly declining, such initiatives help bring these traditional foods back to the public through exhibitions and stalls.

On Akshaya Tritiya, large numbers of customers gathered at these stalls, eager to enjoy the authentic taste of khapar-cooked Mandes, making it a special and nostalgic experience for many.