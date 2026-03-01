Jalgaon CA Branch Bags ‘Best Branch’ Award At Western India Regional Level | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon CA Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has received the first award as the best branch at the Western India Regional Board (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa) level. Jalgaon CA Branch President CA Hitesh Agiwal informed the press conference that the Jalgaon branch was honoured at a recent function held in Mumbai due to various activities implemented in the year 2025.

The Jalgaon CA Branch was given this award at the 76th grand annual function held in Mumbai. The award was presented by the Hon. President of the Western India Regional Board, CA Ketan Saiya, to the office bearers of the Jalgaon CA Branch: President CA Hitesh Agiwal, Vice President CA Roshan Runwal, and Secretary CA Sohan Nehete.

In the year 2025, under the chairmanship of CA Hitesh Agiwal, under the concept of “Prayas – One Step Towards Progress”, The Jalgaon CA Branch has organised various activities such as lectures by various experts, seminars, workshops for CA members, blood donation camps, health check-up camps, yoga training, tree plantation, CA Cycling, CA Day Week, Ganeshotsav, a plastic-free branch campaign under Green India, a Capital Market Conference, a 2-day National Conference, a cleanliness campaign, online career counselling for children in rural areas, a financial and tax literacy campaign for common citizens, and various expert lectures, state-level gatherings, workshops, guided lectures, Teachers' Day, Guru Purnima, etc. for CA students. Hitesh Agiwal said that the Jalgaon CA Branch has been honoured at the West India Regional Board level for all these activities.

Along with this, Jalgaon CA The branch has announced the “Vidyajyoti Scholarship and Student Adoption Scheme" – an important Jalgaon student-centric and socially orientated scheme. This scheme will be implemented especially for the needy and economically weak students who have unfortunately passed away, as well as those whose annual family income is less than Rs. 300,000/-, who want to pursue CA education.

Under this scheme, the Jalgaon branch intends to provide free air-conditioned library room facilities as well as examination fee and registration fee financial assistance, guidance and necessary academic support to the eligible students, which will help many meritorious students to realise their educational dreams.

Also, the Jalgaon CA branch has taken an important step to provide necessary facilities for the studies of CA students. In order to provide students with a calm, well-equipped and conducive environment for studies, an additional reading room with a capacity of 25 seats will be started at Bhusawal and an additional reading room with a capacity of 35 seats at a central location in Jalgaon. With this new facility, CA. Students will have more space to study, and this will definitely benefit them in the context of the examination.

We will also strive to increase the inclination of students from villages towards professional courses like CA and provide them with new opportunities in our Jalgaon city. This was explained by Jalgaon CA Branch President CA Hitesh Agiwal while speaking at a press conference, and he gave the credit for Jalgaon CA Branch getting the first-level award to the entire district's residents.