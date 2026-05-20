Jalgaon: Bangladeshi Woman Living Illegally In Bhusawal Since 2009 Booked By Police | AI Generated Representational Image

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Police have taken major action against a Bangladeshi woman who had allegedly been living illegally in Bhusawal since 2009, using forged Indian identity documents. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21, 22 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Officials said this is the second such action against illegal foreign residents in the district within the last few days.

The accused woman has been identified as Farida Begum Mohammed Khan (42), a native of Bhimkathi in Nazirpur Upazila of Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district. Police investigations revealed that after entering India illegally, she had been residing in Deendayal Nagar in Bhusawal under the name “Jasmin B Mohammed Khan” within the jurisdiction of Bazarpeth Police Station.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that she entered India illegally in 2009 after paying ₹5,000 to an agent who helped her cross the Bangladesh-West Bengal border through a river route by boat. Police said she later travelled to Bhusawal by train after entering the country.

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During the investigation, police seized a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone from the accused. Technical analysis of the phone reportedly revealed regular chats, video calls and communication through IMO and WhatsApp with numbers carrying the +880 country code of Bangladesh. Police also found a copy of her birth certificate stored on the device.

Further investigation revealed that the accused allegedly misused documents belonging to her deceased sister to fraudulently obtain Indian documents, including a ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, PAN card, bank passbook and even an Indian passport.

Police said the probe also uncovered that the accused had travelled to Bangladesh in May 2023 using a forged Indian passport and later returned to India.

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The police have now launched a search for the agents, middlemen and others allegedly involved in helping her obtain forged documents. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Jalgaon Police have appealed to citizens to immediately inform authorities about any suspicious persons or individuals allegedly living in local areas using forged documents.