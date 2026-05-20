Nashik: Approval Granted For Ozar Airport Expansion Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Maharashtra government has initiated the expansion of the airport at Ozar Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation Security (DGCA Security), New Delhi, has now granted approval for the construction work related to the airport expansion. An official communication regarding the approval has been received by the Chief Security Officer of the airport. This clearance is expected to accelerate the pace of the expansion project.



The expansion of Ozar Airport is being undertaken in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held next year in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar. A fund of ₹560 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The expansion is expected to triple the passenger handling capacity of the airport.



The proposed development plan submitted to the Civil Aviation Department includes construction of a new apron, expansion of the existing apron, and development of new taxiways, along with related infrastructure and design concepts.

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The Aerodrome Advisory Committee has now approved the project. Authorities have instructed that all construction activities must strictly adhere to aviation safety norms. The use of certified standard operating procedures has also been mandated. Additionally, airport authorities have been directed to provide daily updates regarding ongoing works to air traffic services to ensure operational safety and timely communication to all concerned agencies.



With approval now granted to the expansion blueprint, the project is expected to gain momentum. The upgraded airport infrastructure is likely to provide faster and more convenient travel facilities for devotees arriving from across India and abroad for the Kumbh Mela. The project is also expected to strengthen the district’s infrastructure and connectivity. The government aims to complete the expansion work within the stipulated timeline, with expectations that the project will be finished before the commencement of the Kumbh Mela.